Home News Alex Jones blames murder of Infowars reporter Jamie White on liberals, globalists

Police in Austin, Texas, say Infowars reporter Jamie White may have been killed by burglars outside his apartment in the wee hours of Monday morning as the far-right publication's founder, Alex Jones, blamed the murder in part on liberals and globalists.

Jones first announced 36-year-old White's death on Monday evening, blaming billionaire financier George Soros in part for the reporter's death.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza," Jones wrote on X.

"We pledge that Jamie's tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice. Jamie's important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners."

In extended comments shared on X, Jones generally blamed liberal politicians and globalists for creating the climate that caused White's murder, saying that crime has exploded in Austin in recent years.

"So to the globalists … you murdered Jamie White. You opened the door; you created the climate. You created the conditions on purpose. George Soros, Alexander Soros, you murdered Jamie White. Joe Biden, you murdered Jamie White. The Democratic Party, Hakeem Jeffries, Al Green, you murdered Jamie White and we're not going to forget him."

In a statement cited by The Austin American-Statesman, the Austin Police Department said White was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m. Monday after, he was found on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived with trauma to his body.

"The initial investigation shows that White was shot and killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex in which he lived," the statement said. "The suspects then fled the scene. Detectives believe the suspects were possibly burglarizing White's vehicle, when he interrupted them."

White's sister Kelly Kneale told The Independent that this was the second time since Christmas that her brother had been the target of car thieves.

"He was shot by a person or persons trying to break into his car for the second time," she said, noting that thieves previously broke into his car during the Christmas holiday. "A tragic accident, but we haven't heard much else. I hope whoever took his life is caught and brought to justice. My father and I are devastated, to say the least."

Racheal Salazar, the organizer of a GiveSendGo campaign, remembers White as a "talented writer" who had "passion for politics" and had dreams of "finding the perfect woman" with who he could start a family.

"On Sunday night, our beloved Jamie White was brutally murdered in Austin, Texas, leaving an unimaginable void in the lives of his family and friends. Jamie was a talented writer for InfoWars, pouring his passion for politics into every piece he crafted," she wrote.

"He lived life with intensity and creativity, always dreaming of finding the perfect woman and building a beautiful family. … This devastating loss has shaken the White family to its core," she said.

Donations for the campaign will "honor Jamie's memory and support his grieving family."