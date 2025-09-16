Home News Pastor Allen Jackson on demonic influences shaping our lives and what we can do about it

Spiritual beings exist, and they impact our world far more than politicians, governments and other authorities. They also directly influence our thoughts, emotions and actions.

Pastor Allen Jackson is no stranger to the impact that unseen spiritual influences can have in our lives. As the pastor of a Nashville area church with more than 15,000 members, he has made it his mission to help people become more fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ.

Paramount to that cause is his desire to provide keen theological insight on unexplainable spiritual forces in our lives.

“I think we're a bit embarrassed when we say we believe in spiritual forces,” explains Jackson, who has pastored World Outreach Church since 1989. “I'm not denying science or denying physical realities or emotional realities, but they're not adequate to explain the world we live in."

So it really begins with the posture of refusing to be a skeptic and say, 'I'm going to try to yield to a biblical worldview. That's our standard and authority.'”

In his latest book, Angels, Demons, and You, Jackson explores what the Bible has to say about angels, demons and their roles on the Earth and in our lives. In doing so, he provides valuable insight, practical tools and biblical truths to help us recognize the spiritual battle around us and how to stand firm in our faith.

“We have distilled down our faith to a couple of experiences, and we have so dramatically diminished the robustness of a spiritual life serving our Lord,” says Jackson, whose sermons reach more than 3 million people per week through Allen Jackson Ministries. “We just need to say, help me to understand. I want to know you better. It’s that simple.”

Jackson joins me to chat about why spiritual warfare is so relevant in today's world. Listen as he shares key signs that someone might be experiencing angelic or demonic activity and what we can do about it.

LISTEN NOW: