Alveda King Refutes Claim 'Roe v. Wade' Filmmakers Tricked Actors Into Starring in Pro-Life Film

Alveda King, the executive producer of the upcoming "Roe v. Wade" movie, has said she wants to set the record straight about claims that her team had deceived actors into being part of a pro-life film.

As previously reported by The Christian Post, the Nick Loeb-directed film has encountered several obstacles. Although the cast includes famous Hollywood celebrities such as Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider and Stacey Dash, Loeb acknowledged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that some actors had walked off the set and quit after finding out it would have a pro-life perspective.

Following reports that some actors and crew members had quit working on the project, filmmakers were accused of having tricked the actors into being part of the movie by not disclosing the nature of the film. The accusation is that the studio said "1973" was the working title instead of "Roe v. Wade." Others reported that crew members only saw portions of the script and were not aware of its pro-life stance.

King, however, has debunked that notion.

"We were challenged with our working title '1973.' The title of the film is 'Roe v. Wade.' There was no deception there. I made a trailer early on talking about our film and what we would be doing as executive producer," King told CBN News on Tuesday.

"I have been in what is called the entertainment industry — look for me on IMDB — for many, many, many years, 40 plus years. On every project, wherever I've worked, there's always been a little bit of discourse, controversy and that's the nature of it," King continued.

The niece of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. went on to say that all of the criticism has actually helped further the publicity of the film.

"We've had a great time, a lot of controversy," she added. "But with the controversies it has opened many doors and windows for discussions."

King stars in the film as the mother of pro-life activist Mildred Fay Jefferson. The film is now approaching the end of production and King says she wholeheartedly supports its message.

"I am one of the voices that defends the life of all human beings, what I say, from the womb to the tomb. The little babies in the womb all the way to the sick, the elderly, the poor, everyone should be entitled to the sanctity of life," she said.

"'Roe v. Wade' violates that," King asserted. "We are going to say what the tricks are, what the intrigue was, what the deception was that made abortion legal in America."

The "Roe v. Wade" film is being made to show the history of "what happened from 1966 through 1973" that led to the Supreme Court's decision declaring existing laws against abortion unconstitutional. Loeb says the abortion-legalization movement was orchestrated around deception and it's all historically established despite it being a little-known fact.

During an interview on Fox News in March, Loeb said that even sites like Facebook have blocked their efforts to promote the film.

"The truth that we talk about in the film, a lot of people don't want that truth to come out," he said during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Despite the setbacks, the filmmakers believe the timing of the film is perfect since the Roe v. Wade decision has been in the news lately following Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement announcement. President Trump's has nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Many pro-abortion groups have claimed that a conservative court would overturn Roe. v. Wade. But in a recent interview with CP, Pro-Life Action League Executive Director, Eric J. Scheidler, said claims that states would immediately ban abortion are exaggerated.

"At most, only a couple of states with extremely conservative legislatures might even attempt something like a total ban on abortion," Scheidler said.

"[It's] far more likely is that states would seek to further restrict abortion, in line with the view of most Americans," he added, "with measures like banning late-term abortion and holding abortion facilities to the highest health and safety standards."

For more information, visit "Roe v. Wade" movie.com.