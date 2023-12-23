Home U.S. American taken hostage by Hamas confirmed dead, wife remains captive in Gaza

An Israeli-American taken hostage by Hamas has died while in captivity in Gaza, marking the first U.S. citizen to die under these circumstances, according to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum.

Gadi Haggai, 73, a dual U.S.-Israeli national, was abducted along with his wife, Judi Weinstein, near Kibbutz Nir Oz during a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

The forum disclosed that Haggai was killed on the day of the abduction, and his body is being held in Gaza, Jewish News Syndicate reported, adding that his wife is believed to still be alive.

On the day of the assault, Weinstein reached out to a member of the kibbutz, informing them she had sustained a gunshot wound to her arm and injuries to her face, while Haggai had suffered a headshot, as reported by Haaretz.

In the moments leading up to their presumed capture, Weinstein managed to send a text message to her daughter in Singapore. The couple’s children were later informed by a paramedic that Weinstein had sought medical assistance.

Paramedics attempted to dispatch an ambulance to her location, but the ambulance was struck by a rocket, The Times of Israel said.

Haggai, a retired chef and jazz musician, was a father of four and grandfather of seven. He and his wife were known as committed peace activists.

Arsen Ostrovsky, CEO of the International Legal Forum, condemned Hamas’ actions, emphasizing the couple’s pacifist beliefs and criticizing Canada’s response to the situation.

President Joe Biden released a statement expressing sorrow over Haggai’s death and reaffirmed the U.S. government's commitment to bring home those still held hostage.

“Jill and I are heartbroken by the news that American Gad Haggai is now believed to have been killed by Hamas on Oct. 7. We continue to pray for the well-being and safe return of his wife, Judy,” Biden said. “Their daughter joined by phone my meeting with the families of hostages last week. Those families bravely shared with me the harrowing ordeal that they have endured over the past months as they await news of their loved ones. It’s intolerable.”

Ofri Haggai, the couple’s niece, revealed the last known contact with the couple. “We know that they were badly wounded. We know that [Weinstein] still had the phone with her to be able to call and ask for help and provide details. But ever since then, we lost all contact with them,” National Review quoted her as saying.

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., also commented on the tragedy, with Scott emphasizing the urgency of bringing hostages home. Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, described the act as a crime against humanity and called for remembrance of Haggai.

Despite negotiations for hostage releases, Hamas has stated that no further deals will be made without a total ceasefire and Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Haggai had deep ties to New York, with his parents originating from the United States, according to The New York Post, which said the couple had moved to Israel 30 years ago. The day of their abduction, Weinstein managed to contact help, but communication was lost subsequently, it added.

The Israeli government estimates that 129 people are still in captivity, with 22 confirmed dead. Among the hostages, five to 10 are believed to be U.S. citizens.