Home News Andrew Tate tells Florida authorities to 'come get me' during Candace Owens interview

Andrew Tate challenged Florida authorities to arrest him during an interview with right-wing commentator Candace Owens, where he discussed the state's investigation into him and his brother and bragged that he "wipes his phone every night."

The British-American appeared on Owens' podcast on Wednesday to discuss the investigation Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and his office are conducting into Andrew and Tristan Tate. Both men are facing charges in Romania in relation to human trafficking and sex crimes.

"Come get me, arrest me, perp walk me, put me on the news, tell everyone I'm a human trafficker," Andrew Tate said during his interview with Owens.

"You think I'm not versed? You think I'm not ready? I'm a Navy SEAL in this sh—. F—ing come get me, raid my house, take my stuff," he added. "You think I sleep with a phone full of evidence? You don't think I wipe my phone every night? You think I'm dumb?"

In an X post last week, Uthmeier announced the formal investigation into the Tate brothers following the pair's arrival in Florida. Though the brothers have since departed the state, Uthmeier launched a preliminary inquiry into the influencers to discover the reason for the Tates' unexpected visit to Florida, as The Hill reported.

"Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women," the state attorney general wrote. "If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable."

The state's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters last week that his office didn't receive any notification about the Tate brothers' arrival, declaring, "Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that, with that type of conduct in the air."

The Tates arrived in the U.S. last week after prosecutors lifted a travel ban against them. As the BBC reported, investigations into the Tates' crimes are ongoing and they are expected to return to Romania.

On Friday, Uthmeier shared reporter Marc Caputo's repost of a statement from Andrew Tate's social media, announcing that he was leaving the state of Florida.

"Thank you Florida," Andrew Tate wrote in a Thursday X post. "See you in a few years."

Despite the Tate brothers leaving Florida, the state's attorney general made it clear that his office plans to continue its investigation. Uthmeier promised to work with law enforcement and other partners around the world to combat human trafficking.

Late last month, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation Law Center, which represents the alleged victims of the Tate brothers, expressed concern over reports that the U.S. had helped in relaxing the travel ban against the two men.

"It seems clear the U.S. intervened in Romania to assist the Tate brothers who are being prosecuted for sex trafficking over 35 women including minors," Dani Pinter, the senior vice president and director of the law center at NCOSE, said in a statement at the time.

"This is a slap in the face to all the victims of the Tate brothers, especially the U.S. victim who is not being protected by her country," the attorney added.

In a statement, Pinter praised Florida's attorney general for opening a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate. Pinter highlighted the over 40 alleged victims of the Tates who have been identified, stating, "They deserve justice."

One of the victims represented by NCOSE, known as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit against the Tate brothers last month. Jane Doe brought the suit against them after Andrew and Tristan Tate sued her in 2023 for cooperating with Romanian authorities.

According to the woman's suit, she met Tristan Tate in November 2021 through an online platform. The young girl met up with Tristan Tate several times, and at some point, after he persuaded her to join him in Romania, she said she realized he lured her into a sex trafficking operation.

"Florida's investigation is a positive step towards justice realized," Pinter said in her statement on Tuesday.