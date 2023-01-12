Angela Bassett honors God after making history with Golden Globes win: 'Good things come to those who pray'

Actress Angela Bassett gave God all the glory after accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

While accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Studios feature, Bassett emotionally quoted the late Toni Morrison, who once stated, “Your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny.”

“But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith, it requires patience, as we just heard, and it requires a true sense of yourself,” Bassett said.

"It's not easy because the past is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours, but by the grace of God I stand here. I stand here grateful, grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor, along with ‘Wakanda Forever.’ … My mother always said, ‘good things come to those who pray.’ I see the truth of that every day as we welcome each new day as a family."

The 64-year-old actress previously won a Golden Globe in 1994 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her iconic portrayal of Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do With It." With Tuesday's win, Bassett is the first actress to win a Golden Globe for a Marvel Studios film.

According to Variety, “Wakanda Forever,” which was released in November, opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film also stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan.

An outspoken Christian, Bassett often discusses her faith and how it impacts her career. In a previous interview with The Christian Post, she said she relies on the Scriptures when facing challenges in her line of work.

“All things work together for good, for those who have the Lord and are called according to His purpose,” she said, quoting Romans 8:28. “So I have foundations and He is my rock I keep going back to.”

In her speech Tuesday, Bassett applauded her “Wakanda Forever” costars and honored the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first film in the Marvel movie franchise. Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

"To my Marvel Disney family, Ryan Coogler, Victoria Alonzo and Nate Moore, the cast and the crew, weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning," Bassett said. "We embarked on this journey together with love, we mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman."

Like Basset, Boseman was a Christian who discussed his faith throughout his career.

Actor Colman Domingo, who starred alongside Boseman in his final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” told CP in a 2020 interview that the late actor was an “undisputed man of faith.”

Domingo revealed that as he and Boseman filmed their final scene, everyone present was struck with the sense that God was present — even though only a small circle knew about the actor’s dire health condition.

“It was powerful,” he recalled. “And I tell you I knew that day — and these men will attest it — God was in the room. The Divine was in the room because it required that work to bring ourselves into it.”