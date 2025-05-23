Home News Church of England says Israel's actions in Gaza are 'war of aggression,' no longer 'defensive'

Church of England bishops have called for a ceasefire to the war in Gaza, claiming that Israel's actions are "no longer a defensive war" but rather a "war of aggression."

The Church of England's House of Bishops, which has been meeting in York this week, issued an official statement Thursday denouncing Israel's blockade of food and medical aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"Nothing justifies the heinous terror attacks committed by Hamas on October 7 2023. In such circumstances nations have a right to self-defense in line with international law, and to hold perpetrators to account," stated the bishops.

"Yet, the Government of Israel has shown through its statements and actions that this is no longer a defensive war, but a war of aggression. We strongly affirm that the Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza and the West Bank have a right to live in peace and security in their homeland."

The bishops believe that "the death, suffering and destruction being inflicted on Gaza is a grave sin that violently assaults God-given human dignity and the very integrity of God's creation."

"We call on all sides to end the war," they added. "We call on relevant [United Nations] bodies to be allowed to administer all necessary aid in line with long standing humanitarian principles."

"We call for the immediate release of all hostages without condition. The continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank, the appalling levels of settler violence, and the forced displacements and house demolitions must cease."

The Anglican leaders also commended Jewish voices within Israel who are calling for peace and praised the United Kingdom government for suspending talks with Israel on a new free trade agreement.

The bishops expressed support for "our Jewish brothers and sisters" and denounced antisemitism, including "the shocking and senseless murder of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C." on Wednesday night.

"We encourage dioceses and parishes to continue supporting the ongoing appeal for the Diocese of Jerusalem, including the restoring of medical facilities and the buildings of the Al Ahli Anglican Hospital in Gaza," the bishops concluded.

"We give thanks for their steadfastness and faithful witness, and invite churches across the country to join us in praying for their ministry in sharing the light of Christ in such dark times."

On Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic terror group Hamas launched a series of attacks on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, which it has controlled since 2007. Nearly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, including around 40 Americans, were killed, and more than 250 others were taken hostage.

The Israel Defense Forces struck back with several air strikes on Gaza and then a ground offensive, with the stated objectives of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages.

During the fighting, large numbers of Hamas militants and many of its leaders have been killed. However, large numbers of unarmed civilians have also been either killed or displaced.

According to claims made by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, more than 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict since October 2023, although the tally does not distinguish between unarmed civilians and combatants. The validity of the Gaza death toll has been questioned as thousands of names have quietly been removed from the casualty list since the beginning of the war.

On Wednesday, Israel allowed around 100 aid trucks carrying food and medical equipment into Gaza after an 11-week blockade of aid supplies entering the territory. Antoine Renard, country director of the World Food Program, said Thursday that the aid had yet to reach the Gaza civilian population, according to Reuters.

Hamas has been accused of stealing aid meant for the Gaza population. In April, Israel pushed back on criticism from Germany, France and the U.K. over the blockade of supplies into Gaza.

"Article 70 of the First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions requires aid when 'the civilian population is not adequately supplied.' During the 42-day ceasefire, 25,000 aid trucks entered Gaza," Israel Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said at the time.

"According to Article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, a side is not obliged to allow in aid if it is 'likely to assist the military or economic efforts of the enemy.' Hamas hijacked the humanitarian aid to rebuild its terror machine."

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Hamas of stealing humanitarian aid.

"If you look, Hamas is making it impossible because they're taking everything that's brought in," Trump said during a press conference. "But we're going to help the people of Gaza because they're being treated very badly by Hamas."

Trump's comments followed the approval by Israel's cabinet of a plan for aid to be distributed by private companies and aid organizations.

This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is open to a temporary ceasefire to allow for the return of the remaining hostages. But if a deal is not reached, he vowed to move forward with an offensive to take complete control of Gaza. He accused leaders in the U.K., France, and Canada of "inviting more such atrocities" like the one on Oct. 7, 2023, by pressuring Israel to end its war in Gaza without accomplishing its stated objectives.

"The war began on October 7 when Palestinian terrorists stormed our borders, murdered 1,200 innocent people and abducted over 250 more innocents to the dungeons of Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement Monday.

"Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarized. No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won't."

The Church of England is not the only religious body advocating for a ceasefire, as the newly installed leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, called for a cessation of hostilities on Wednesday during his first general audience in St. Peter's Square.

"The situation in the Gaza Strip is increasingly worrying and painful," stated the pontiff. "I renew my appeal to allow the entry of dignified humanitarian aid and to put an end to the hostilities, whose heartbreaking price is paid by the children, elderly, and the sick."