Anti-Israel activists vandalize home of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation director, leave death threats

Anti-Israel activists painted death threat graffiti reading “Death to the GHF” outside the Virginia home of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) acting director, John Acree. They also damaged the wheels and rearview mirrors of his car, with anti-Israel groups later posting a video of the vandalism on social media.

“John Acree, the Interim Executive Director of the GHF, had his home and vehicle targeted by American activists due to his involvement in war crimes in Gaza. These attacks were linked to his role in U.S.-Israeli distribution centers — often referred to as ‘death traps,’” the radical group Eye on Palestine wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

Another anti-Israel organization, WearThePeace, backed the threatening vandalism outside Acree’s residence over what they claimed was “his complicity in genocide as thousands have been killed and injured at the aid death traps.”

The vandalism in Virginia took place during Acree’s visit to Israel. The Radical Bloc, an Israeli left-wing organization headquartered in Jaffa, organized a demonstration against Acree and the GHF outside the Tel Aviv hotel where the top GHF official was staying.

Echoing the sentiments of other radicalized groups worldwide, Radical Bloc accused Acree and the GHF of being complicit in Israel’s alleged “genocide” in Gaza.

“We're confronting GHF’s leaders in Tel Aviv — CEO John Acree, spokesperson Chapin Fay, and their team. GHF is not a humanitarian organization — it’s a weapon of genocide. We will find them, disrupt them everywhere until the siege is lifted and GHF is dismantled,” the organization wrote on X.

The American-managed and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza in May. The organization was established after a large majority of United Nations aid trucks in Gaza had previously been looted by Hamas members and criminal gangs before reaching civilians.

Hamas has been accused of financing its war against Israel by selling stolen aid on the black market at exorbitant prices that most Gazans cannot afford. The purpose of the GHF mechanism is to bypass Hamas and provide efficient and free deliveries of food, water and other essential supplies directly to the Gazan population.

The Hamas terror group has repeatedly threatened the GHF and sought to disrupt its aid distribution. Several Gazan civilians have testified that Hamas gunmen killed local residents at GHF aid sites, yet much of the international community has continued to place primary blame on Israel for the incidents.

In June, the GHF reported that Hamas terrorists attacked a bus in Gaza, killing five local Palestinians who were part of the humanitarian organization’s staff.

“Tonight, at approximately 10 p.m., Gaza time, a bus carrying more than two-dozen members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation team, local Palestinians working side-by-side with the U.S. GHF team to deliver critical aid, were brutally attacked by Hamas. At the time of the attack, our team was en route to one of our distribution centers in the area west of Khan Younis,” GHF Executive Chairman Rev. Johnnie Moore wrote on X.

The GHF has urged the United Nations to “work together” (with them) to address the “food insecurity” in Gaza, saying the U.N. appears to focus on Israel’s role in the crisis rather than on improving aid distribution in the territory.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.