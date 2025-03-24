Home News Anti-Israel Arab groups launch boycott against 'Snow White' because of Israeli star Gal Gadot

Several Arab groups opposed to Israel have launched an online boycott of Disney's movie "Snow White" because of its lead actress, Gal Gadot.

Gadot, like most Israeli Jews, served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and is being accused by these groups of "whitewashing the occupation."

"Boycott normalization, boycott ‘Snow White.' Former soldier Gal Gadot represents nothing but the occupation and its terror. We reject any attempt to whitewash the occupation through art. Join our digital storm against ‘Snow White’ and send a clear message — supporters of the occupation have no place among us," the anti-Israel digital boycott message stated.

Arab organizations that back the anti-Israel and anti-Gadot campaign include "Jordanian Organization for Resistance Support and Anti-Normalization," the "Bahraini Association for Resistance to Normalization" and "Cinema Professionals Against Normalization."

In a joint letter, the groups claimed that screening “Snow White” in the Arab world means "promoting a company that supports the occupation and helping to rehabilitate the image of a former soldier in an army committing the worst crimes against our Arab people." The letter further claimed that "the occupation has always sought to infiltrate our audience through screens to whitewash its crimes, using artists and actors to break psychological barriers and end its imposed isolation.”

While the campaign focused on Gadot, it called for a general boycott of all movies with Israeli actors and actresses.

“Films starring Israeli actors directly contribute to the occupation’s goals. We urge cinema owners not to screen it, in line with public opposition to any form of cultural and artistic normalization. We call on the free public to boycott the film and Disney.”

The "Kuwaiti Democratic Youth Union” have launched a separate boycott campaign against Gal Gadot and “Snow White” on the media platform X, urging cinemas in Kuwait to ban the American movie.

Meanwhile, there are reportedly tensions between Gadot and co-star Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular role in "Snow White." Zegler, who has previously expressed anti-Israel views in the Hamas-initiated Gaza war, recently left out Gadot in her tribute to cast and crew in “Snow White.” It is unclear whether it was an intentional decision by Zegler to snub Gadot due to her Israeli Jewish origin.

Gadot, who is known for her iconic role as “Wonder Woman,” is a vocal supporter of the Jewish state. She is also no stranger to anti-Israel boycotts.

In February 2022, Kuwait banned the movie “Death on the Nile” because Gadot played the leading female role.

“Our stance on Israel has not changed, following the UAE normalization agreement, and we will be the last to normalize relations,” an unnamed senior Kuwait official said at the time, referring to the historic Arab Israeli Abraham Accords in 2020 when Israel normalized its relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Earlier this month, Gadot delivered a powerful speech in New York City where she denounced hatred against the Jewish people.

“My name is Gal, I am Jewish, and we have had enough of this hate,” she stated. The Israeli-born actress, who has increased her support for Israel after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, vowed to continue combating antisemitism while not allowing antisemites to define or defeat the Jewish people.

“We will confront antisemitism, we will call it out, but we will never let it defeat us – or define us,” Gadot said. “Because our love is stronger than their hate,” she vowed.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.