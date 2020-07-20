Antonio Sabato Jr. launching new movie studio: 'No more blacklisting' Christians, conservatives

Conservative Christian actor Antonio Sabato Jr. said he's starting his own production company to create jobs for those who've been blacklisted in Hollywood for being outspoken about their faith and political views.

Sabato, who's best known for starring in “General Hospital” in the 1990s, announced on Twitter Thursday that he's “putting together a plan to create a conservative movie studio for all patriots to do projects that Hollywood would never do. No more blacklisting and no more injustice from the socialist elites.”

In a subsequent tweet, Sabato invited “all conservative producers who want to make a change” to “get in touch with me, and be part of our team.”

To all conservative producers who want to make a change this is the time, get in touch with me, and be part of our team. Right now we are In pre-production with Trail Blazers our first in line for many more & first to start our studio. ?????????? https://t.co/HuxYaL3A4g — Antonio Sabáto Jr ???????? (@AntonioSabatoJr) July 16, 2020

“Right now we are in pre-production with Trail Blazers our first in line for many more & first to start our studio,” he added.

The “Trail Blazers” project was co-written and directed by Sabato and features many other well-known and outspoken conservative entertainers, including Kevin Sorbo, Stacey Dash, Scott Baio, Kaya Jones, Kristy Swanson, and Dean Cain. According to the film's IMDb page, the movie will chronicle “the ultimate battle between good and evil, between darkness and light, between God and Satan himself” and will feature a battle between “8 heroes” and “8 villains.”

In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings With Maria” on Friday, Sabato elaborated on the content his movie studio would be producing.

“We’re going to make movies … that are uplifting and where God is the center of attention,” he proclaimed.

Sabato explained that he knows firsthand what it’s like to be blacklisted, noting that he faced enormous professional consequences after speaking out in support of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in 2016.

He also discussed his experiences in an interview with Variety magazine in March.

“All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids,” he told Variety.

Following his defeat as a Republican candidate for Congress in California's 26th District in 2018, Sabato moved to Florida and took a job in the construction industry. He told Fox Business that after several other people shared their stories of being blacklisted in the film industry, they decided to try to raise money to open a studio. They're now looking at several different states that have offered incentives for the studio.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, the actor spoke about his faith and how it's played a role in his life.

"You find God or He finds you. There were times in my life, crucial times, that God has stepped up and helped me," he declared.

In his interview with Fox Business, Sabato acknowledged that he “lost everything” because of his support for the president. But he added, “God has put me through this for a reason and it’s only building me up to be stronger for what I have to do next.”