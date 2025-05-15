Home News Apologist Wesley Huff explains the Gospel on popular comedian's podcast

Popular Christian apologist Wesley Huff went viral this week for his explanation of the Gospel to a group of comedians on an influential podcast.

"When you stand before the judgment throne, you’re either going to take the penalty you deserve, or you're covered in the righteousness of Christ," Huff said on comedian Andrew Schulz's "Flagrant" podcast, which has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers.

Christian apologist Wesley Huff appears on the Flagrant podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz:



"When you stand before the judgment throne you're either going to take the penalty you deserve, or you're going to be covered in the righteousness of Christ and that penalty is on him." pic.twitter.com/kr88yICmE9 Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe May 13, 2025

Huff, who is Central Canada director for Apologetics Canada, first drew attention for a viral debate last October with author and media personality Billy Carson about the veracity of biblical texts, which prompted Carson to threaten a lawsuit against him.

Huff later went viral when he appeared on a January episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which received tens of millions of views.

During an often light-hearted conversation this week with Schulz and others that spanned more than three hours, Huff delved into wide-ranging topics, including common misconceptions about Christianity, the reasons for the Apocrypha, the catalysts for the Protestant Reformation, and if there were giants in the Bible.

The tone of the podcast later became more serious after one of the participants asked Huff if non-Christians could go to Heaven, which led to a discussion on Heaven, Hell, and the nature of salvation.

"I would say, God is not going to force anyone into Heaven," said Huff, who noted that Jesus said, "No one comes to the Father but through me."

Citing C.S. Lewis’ line that “Hell is locked from the inside,” Huff said, “I would say that if you have spent your life not living out a life that is what Jesus has called you to do, to be, then Jesus is not going to force you into His presence.”

“Hell is God saying, ‘Thy will be done.’ So what you want in your life by rejecting Christ is what you're going to get in the afterlife.”

Huff went on to explain the complementary nature of justice, mercy and grace in Jesus.

He offered nuance to Schulz's suggestion that someone must consider themselves "a piece of s---" before they can come to acknowledge their need for Christ.

"So I think the answer is that we are both worse than we realize and have the potential to do much more good than we realize. However, I am not going to Heaven because of anything I’ve done. I can’t do that," Huff said. "It’s not about what I’m doing. It’s about what Jesus did."

"So, in one sense, you’re more of a piece of s--- than you could imagine, but also, you’re more loved and more capable of amazing things than you could imagine," Huff said. "And that’s the dichotomy of Christianity."

Huff's appearance on the podcast comes days after Rogan made headlines for noting on his podcast that he finds the Resurrection more plausible than the idea that the universe created itself, prompting him to say he is "sticking with Jesus" when it comes to miraculous claims.