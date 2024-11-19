Home News Ariz. church fire being investigated as arson, police release footage of suspect

A fire that heavily damaged a church in Arizona last month is being investigated as an arson, with police seeking more information on a suspect filmed at the campus.

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande was heavily damaged by a fire last month, and the congregation was forced to worship at its community center.

Casa Grande Police Department released footage from a security camera to Facebook on Saturday showing a suspect apparently leaving the church building on the night that the fire occurred.

“We need your help identifying this person,” explained Casa Grande authorities. “On October 18th, 2024, a fire was purposely set at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, located at 201 North Picacho Street. This fire resulted in significant damage to the church.”

As part of the investigation, the Casa Grande police noted that they have been working with both the Casa Grande Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On Oct. 18, an unknown person set fire to St. Anthony’s, with the church reporting that while the external damage was minimal, the interior of the building was “severely engulfed in fire.”

“The choir area was totally destroyed, the sanctuary (main worship area) was badly ruined, the rest of the inside of the church was generally smoked damaged,” the church stated.

“St. Anthony’s has been home to many generations of Catholics and a friend to many other sister Christian churches in town. Although the church building was built in 1960, the parish is almost a hundred years old.”

Father Ariel Lustan, pastor at St. Anthony, said in a statement last month that he did not want people speculating about the cause of the fire, as the investigation was still ongoing.

Hundreds of people gathered for worship at the church’s community center the following Sunday, among them Betty Zambrano, who told 12News that it was “hard” to comprehend.

“I cried when I learned about it, went home and told my husband, and I said this is sad,” she told the Phoenix, Arizona-based news outlet.

In a separate statement to 12News, Lynn Wilson, a longtime member of the congregation, explained that she remained in “disbelief” and felt “grief” as well as “immense sadness."

Bishop Edward Weisenburger of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson stated that he was “deeply grieved by the damage and destruction” of St. Anthony church.

“A characteristic true to Catholicism is that our houses of worship are not simply places where we pray,” stated Weisenburger, as quoted by the Catholic News Agency.

“Rather, they are imbued with holiness by the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, the waters of baptism, consecrated vessels for worship, and the grace that flows from the celebration of the sacraments.”