Home News Aspiring preacher Canaan Hill advances to Top 24 on 'American Idol'

A 17-year-old aspiring preacher who won a coveted "platinum ticket" on "American Idol" has advanced to the top 24 of the televised singing competition as he continues to impress the judges.

Canaan James Hill performed "Never Would Have Made It" by Marvin Sapp as he sang before the judges during the "Showstoppers" round of Hollywood Week on ABC's reality competition.

During his performance, which aired Sunday, country singer and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan turned to his fellow judges and described Hill as "one of the best singers I have ever seen."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Hill's performance received a positive reception from the judges and the studio audience, with many of those gathered in attendance rising from their seats in applause and worship as he sang. As the song concluded, Bryan ran up on stage to hug the contestant. Judge Lionel Richie praised Hill's cover as "the greatest performance I have ever seen." Judge Carrie Underwood stressed to the crowd that "he's 17" after Hill left the stage.

Before his performance, Hill described himself as a "churchy kid." He recalled how he started singing in church around the age of 6 or 7.

"My mother's camera roll is full of pictures and videos of me on the pulpit singing and preaching," Hill said.

"Having the platinum ticket and the judges having high expectations, I pray that I met those expectations and … make it to the top 24," Hill said.

During Hill's "American Idol" audition that aired last week, Hill won a "platinum ticket," allowing the contestant to bypass the first round.

Hill met the expectations as the judges called him and three other contestants forward to inform them that they had made it into the top 24.

During his audition, Hill called himself an aspiring preacher who had graduated high school early "so that I could go forth with my gift and do what God has called me and chosen me to do." He performed the gospel song "I Need Your Glory," impressing the judges.

Hill is not the only outspoken Christian seeking the highly sought title of "American Idol."

Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell, who performed an original worship song titled "Hey Jesus" during a Hollywood Week performance, announced in an Instagram post earlier this week that he had also advanced into the top 24.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the next episodes of "American Idol" will feature the top 24 performing at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii. These episodes will air on Sunday and Monday. From there, the number of contestants is expected to winnow even further as the episode slated to air on April 21 is titled "Top 14 Reveal."

The day before the "Top 14 Reveal" is Easter Sunday. "American Idol" will air a special three-hour episode to commemorate the Christian holiday, featuring the contestants performing gospel and worship songs and performances from prominent Christian artists, including CeCe Winans, Brandon Lake and Roman Collins.