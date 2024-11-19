Home News ATF urges churches to take 'enhanced security measures' amid recent attacks

A branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is urging churches to take extra precautions amid an increase of houses of worship in the New England region being victimized by arson and vandalism in recent months.

In a statement released Nov. 8, the Boston bureau of the federal law enforcement agency outlined recommended actions for churches and religious institutions to take in light of arson incidents directed at places of worship in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The agency cited arson attacks in Franklin and Kingston in Massachusetts as well as Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

"The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in collaboration with local law enforcement, urges all religious institutions to take enhanced security measures to protect their congregations and facilities," the statement declared. "While there are currently no specific threats, ATF and local authorities recommend vigilance and proactive steps to prevent potential incidents."

The agency urged houses of worship to enhance "surveillance and security systems" consisting of security cameras and upgraded lighting, have "open communication" with local law enforcement and ATF, explore options for "regular patrols" in the area and restrict public access, especially during off-hours.

St. Mary's Church in Franklin sustained severe damage in an act of arson that took place last month.

"Unfortunately, early last evening we experienced a fire in the upper sacristy of St. Mary's church," Rev. Bob Poitras wrote in an Oct. 25 Facebook post.

"Thanks to the courageous men and women of our Franklin Fire Department, surrounding town fire departments, and the Franklin police department our church did not experience any structural damage," he wrote. "However, the entire church both upper and lower levels endured heavy smoke damage. Due to the extensive smoke damage we will not be able to use St. Mary's Church for some time while it is cleaned and repaired. The good news in all of this is that the church was empty at the time and everyone is safe."

Poitras said the state fire marshal concluded in their investigation so far that "this fire was an act of arson." He called the news "heartbreaking."

"We pray for those who set this fire, and we pray for ourselves that God can give us Hearts of mercy and forgiveness," Poitras wrote.

A fund has been established to raise money for the costs associated with repairing the church. In the meantime, masses are taking place at the St. Mary's Chapel.

Three months before the arson at St. Mary's, First Parish Church in Kingston was vandalized.

As detailed in a post on the Unitarian Universalist church's Facebook page, a "violent and targeted attack" took place on July 4 that resulted in "significant damage" to the church building while "the Pride and Black Lives Matter flags affixed to the front of our building were ripped down and burned."

The Kingston Police Department announced the arrest of Jonathan White, 43, in connection with the crimes.

"An individual illegally entered the First Parish Unitarian Church overnight as well as did significant damage to the building, ripping off and destroying several handmade 200-year-old shutters, smashing multiple antique glass windows, spraying a fire extinguisher throughout the building, etc.

"Additionally, the individual is believed to have set fire to flags which were outside the building and charred pieces of the building in the process as well," the local law enforcement agency noted.

In another incident, a fire occurred inside the chapel of St. Anthony's Church in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, late last month, WJAR-TV reported.