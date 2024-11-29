Home News Australia set to ban social media for minors under 16, the world’s strictest regulations

Australia has passed legislation to ban children under 16 from using social media, a move that will enforce the world’s strictest regulations on platform usage by minors.



The ban, which will not come into effect for at least 12 months, allows for penalties of up to A$50 million ($32.5 million) for tech companies that fail to comply.

Minister Anthony Albanese has described the new law as essential for protecting young people from the "harms" of social media, a concern echoed by numerous parent groups.

"This is a global problem, and we want young Australians essentially to have a childhood," Albanese said when introducing the bill in the lower house. "We want parents to have peace of mind."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The law sets the highest age restriction globally for social media use and notably does not provide exemptions for existing users or parental consent. Critics, however, have raised concerns about how the law will be enforced and its potential effects on privacy and social connectivity.

After passing the Senate by a vote of 34 to 19, the bill will return to the House of Representatives for the approval of amendments, where it is expected to pass given the government’s majority. The legislation does not specify which platforms will be subject to the ban, leaving that decision to the communications minister, who will consult with the eSafety Commissioner, an internet regulator tasked with enforcing the rules.

Platforms focused on gaming or messaging, as well as sites accessible without an account, such as YouTube, are expected to be excluded. The government plans to implement age-verification technology to enforce the ban, with trials of various methods to be conducted in the coming months. The responsibility for adopting and managing these verification processes will fall on the social media platforms.



Digital researchers have expressed doubts about the reliability of these technologies, which may rely on biometrics or identity verification, and have called for assurances regarding privacy protections. Concerns have also been raised about the ease with which the restrictions could be circumvented using tools like virtual private networks (VPNs), which can mask users’ locations. Importantly, children found bypassing the rules will not face any penalties under the law.

Polling, though limited, suggests widespread support for the measures among Australian parents and caregivers. Amy Friedlander, a parent advocate, expressed relief at the legislation, saying, “For too long parents have had this impossible choice between giving in and getting their child an addictive device or seeing their child isolated and feeling left out. We’ve been trapped in a norm that no one wants to be a part of.”

Despite such support, experts have described the ban as "too blunt an instrument" to address the complexities of social media risks and warned that it could inadvertently drive children toward less regulated corners of the internet.

During the brief consultation period before the bill’s passage, companies like Google and Snap criticized the law for its vagueness, while Meta argued that it would be "ineffective" in achieving its stated aim of enhancing child safety.

TikTok expressed concerns that the broad and ambiguous definition of a social media platform could encompass nearly all online services. X (formerly Twitter) questioned the bill’s legality, suggesting it might conflict with international regulations and human rights treaties signed by Australia. Meanwhile, youth advocates accused the government of sidelining their voices in the debate.

“We understand we are vulnerable to the risks and negative impacts of social media. … But we need to be involved in developing solutions,” wrote the eSafety Youth Council, which advises the regulator.

Albanese has acknowledged the complexity of regulating digital platforms but firmly defended the legislation.

"We all know technology moves fast, and some people will try to find ways around these new laws, but that is not a reason to ignore the responsibility that we have," he said.

International precedents highlight the challenges Australia may face.



France introduced a law requiring parental consent for children under 15 to use social media, though research shows nearly half of users circumvented the ban with VPNs. In the United States, a similar law in Utah was struck down as unconstitutional by a federal judge.

Global leaders are closely watching Australia’s approach. Norway has already announced plans to adopt similar restrictions, and the U.K.’s technology secretary recently suggested that a comparable ban was “on the table,” though he clarified it was not under immediate consideration.



Australia’s success in implementing these laws could set a precedent for how nations tackle the complex intersection of youth safety, privacy, and technology regulation.

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.