Author Kim Gentry Meyer reflects on the value of being a 'herald' to anyone you meet

Through a comprehensive exploration into the word “herald” (OK, a simple Google search using AI tools), we find that this declarative moniker is a messenger, especially one announcing important news or proclamations, often for royalty.

“A herald is both in the Bible and just historically, they are someone who is telling others the Good News,” says author Kim Gentry Meyer. “They're just carrying the Good News. So, of course, we should all want to be heralds. I think we’re all called to do that.”

Gentry Meyer, who is also an award-winning singer-songwriter, believes that the most important news or proclamation for royalty in the history of the world is delivering the Good News of the King of kings, Jesus Christ. So much so that she has released a new book called Herald Reflections.

Essentially a companion devotional-type book to her 2023 musical release "Herald," Herald Reflections takes a multimedia approach as it features songs, paintings, artwork, Scripture and short devotionals designed to honor and glorify God while serving as an encouragement to others.

“It is a devotional, it is very accessible, and it is very readable, explains Gentry Meyer, who was a former Mrs. Massachusetts in the Mrs. United States national pageant. “It's to the point. It has some encouragement that everyone can use. That's the heart behind it. I want to speak to people in the way that art speaks to them.”

We recently sat down with Gentry Meyer to discuss the significance of the word herald, why she chose an unorthodox approach to put this book together, and her hope that people would become heralds in their daily lives.

