'Avengers: Infinity War' Early Impressions: A Classic in the Making, Where the Stakes Are Real

"Avengers: Infinity War" has already been shown in advanced screenings, and for those lucky enough to have a seat in the early show venues, the biggest event yet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not disappoint.

It's the culmination of what Marvel has been building up these past few movies, and this ensemble movie is one where the stakes are all too real. Whereas in the past, Marvel heroes would face seemingly insurmountable odds and winning at the last minute to bring the world back to normal, this movie is one that will leave lasting changes.

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment "Avengers: Infinity War," Marvel's biggest cross-over movie event yet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is coming out to theaters everywhere on Friday, Apr. 27.

From start to finish, "Avengers: Infinity War" was made in a way that makes the audience feel the massive scope and the huge stakes at play, while at the same time being consistently entertaining, as The Verge noted.

There's a running stream of one-liners and banter all throughout, even as the Marvel heroes are in a pitched battle against the overwhelming might of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Infinity Gauntlet.

The film is centered on Thanos' quest to acquire all the Infinity Stones, and in that way, the stage is set for him to meet the various Marvel hero groups that have organized to stop him.

There's the unlikely trio of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) trying to hold off Thanos' minions. Somewhere else, the Scarlet Witch |(Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are on the run as well.

Facebook/Marvel "Avengers: Infinity War" unites the Marvel heroes in their desperate war to defend not only the world but the rest of the galaxy itself from Thanos, who is now collecting the powerful Infinity Stones.

Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy joins up with the others, and a bearded, world-weary Captain America (Chris Evans) is coaxed out of hiding to try and assist Wakanda to hold off a full-scale invasion.

"'Avengers: Infinity War' is the culmination of the last 10 years in the MCU, coming to a point of flawless action, dramatic effect, and a breathtaking appeal for its fans," Clayton Davis of Awards Circuit gushed in his Twitter post.

Other reactions from viewers like IGN's Joshua Yehl were at the point of exaggeration. "It never lets up. I sat in my chair stunned as the credits rolled, speechless and sobbing," he spilled on social media.

Viewers generally were all over "Avengers: Infinity War" for the flawless action and humor throughout the movie. Some, however, were a bit disappointed by the fact that they only saw half of a two-part movie.

"Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect?" Angie Han of Mashable pointed out.

For the rest of the fans who have waited for this movie, "Avengers: Infinity War" is coming to theaters everywhere on Friday, April 27.