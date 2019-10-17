Awaken the Dawn Tent America: 50 hours of 24-7 prayer, worship to 'shift the nation'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin



Coinciding with the Jewish celebration of the Feast of Tabernacles, Christians nationwide are holding 50 hours of unbroken prayer, intercession and worship.

What is being called Tent America 2019, which is part of Awaken the Dawn, is occurring in churches, outside abortion clinics, in prayer houses, shopping centers and elsewhere around the country today through Saturday.

In a promotional video for the 2019 event, David Bradshaw, director of the Fredericksburg Prayer Furnace missions base and lead pastor of Awakening Community Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, explains that this year constitutes a hinge moment in history "where God will release a strategy to shift the nation."

"We're inviting America into a Gospel movement that is not just 'Come and see' but also 'go and tell,'" Bradshaw says in the video.

"The works of Jesus are going viral."

Coupled with worship and prayer is the proclamation of the Gospel; outreach teams will be dispatched to share it in the streets. The event is being live-streamed on their website.

In 2017, 1,600 worship teams assembled on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 58 tents — one for every U.S. state and eight others. The following year a similar prayer and worship initiative was held on 101 college campuses.

In 2020, Tent America will return to the National Mall.

The Jewish Feast of the Tabernacles, called Sukkot in Hebrew, occurs this year from Oct. 13-20, and was scheduled intentionally.

During this particular festival the Jewish people gather together in Jerusalem not only to remember God's provision in the wilderness but also to look forward to that promised Messianic age when all nations will flow to this city to worship the Lord, according to the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.

"Tabernacles is unique in that the Gentile nations were invited to come up to Jerusalem along with the Jewish people to worship the Lord at this 'appointed time.' The Lord told Moses to gather all men, women and children, along with the foreigners in their land, so they can learn to fear the Lord (Deut. 31:12)."

The idea for Tent America culminated after years of fasting and prayer and a series of divine signs confirming what they were to do, Bradshaw explained in a 2017 video about the history of the movement.

"The millennial generation is in crisis, they barely know their left hand from their right hand. What God wants to do in this moment is put the beauty of Jesus on display," he said at the time.

The aim of Awaken The Dawn and Tent America is for a great awakening in the United States and to launch a new Jesus movement among the youth of America.