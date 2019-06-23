Award-winning singer celebrates 6-y-o son speaking in tongues, baptized in the Holy Spirit

Grammy-nominated Christian artist Tauren Wells took to social media this week to share that his 6-year-old son was filled with the Holy Spirit.

Wells posted a photo of his son, Kanaan, on Instagram Monday where he can be seen with his hands lifted and overcome with emotion. The proud father captioned the photo celebrating his son’s baptism in the Holy Spirit, revealing that he even spoke in tongues.

“Really don't even have the words for this one. Kanaan was filled with the Holy Spirit today, speaking in other tongues. Born again of the water and the spirit as Jesus put it. Like water baptism, we've talked about this a lot too,” Wells testified.

Kanaan was water baptized earlier in the month and that is when the “Hills and Valley” singer first made people aware of his son’s desire to experience more of God’s presence.

“I could feel it coming. We've always prayed that God would give this guy an unusual love [for] Him, the word, and people. Seeing God beginning to bring it to pass in his life is...indescribable. I am SO GRATEFUL. Praise God!!” Wells continued.

The announcement immediately received messages of praise from prominent pastors and musicians who commended Wells for raising his children in the Lord.

Pastor John Gray commented, “That’s a product of great parenting and consistent prayer! Amazing to witness.”

“What a testimony to you and @lornabrittany for intentionally instilling the kingdom of heaven into your children,” singer Danny Gokey added.

According to Charisma magazine, Wells was “baptized in the Spirit at 10 years old.”

"I started going to church when I was 10 years old. My dad kind of made the decision for our family that we were going to start going, which was a fantastic decision," Wells told Charisma. "We started going, and I went to a church camp one summer, got baptized in the Holy Spirit. I got baptized when we got back home. That was really it for me. I found a place I really belonged at the church, and I had a lot of opportunity to grow and discover who I really was in Christ. And that is what has kind of led me in a long path to where I am now.”

He said he grew up Pentecostal, so people going to the altar to pray was a common occurrence for him.

Wells recently joined the staff at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church and is embracing his call to preach. He entered the Houston, Texas-based church as a worship leader just after Easter in 2018 and is now a regular speaker at the megachurch.