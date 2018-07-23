Baby Born in Chick-fil-A, Swaddled in 'Trump 2020' Shirt, Gets Free Chicken for Life

(Photo: Facebook/robert.griffin.5492216) Falon Griffin posed with her newborn daughter Gracelyn while being treated in the hospital after giving birth in Chick-Fil-A in San Antonio, Tx.

A baby was born in the bathroom of a Chick-fil-A store in San Antonio, Texas, and will get free chicken for life. Wrapped in his father's "Trump 2020" T-shirt, the newborn has also been guaranteed her first job at age 14.

The birth certificate of Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin says she was "Born in Chick-fil-A," and her father, Robert Griffin, was the attending physician. More precisely, she was born in the Stone Ridge Chick-fil-A on U.S. 281 and Evans Road.

"I delivered our baby girl IN THE BATHROOM AT A CHICK-FIL-A!" the father wrote on Facebook on Friday, the day after the baby was born.

"Maggie and I loaded up the car last night to go to the hospital for delivery, and we were dropping off our daughters with a friend who was meeting us at Chick-Fil-A… By the time we got to the restaurant, Maggie was in active labor and said she REALLY had to go to the bathroom. But it was after 10 pm and Chick-Fil-A was closed. After banging on the glass, the staff answered the door and let Maggie in."

When Griffin came back after quickly sending off the kids, the manager told him his wife was in the restroom and screaming.

"So there we were.....my wife and I in a tiny stall in the bathroom, and I could see the top of our little girls head crowning as Maggie was straddling the toilet," he wrote. "I told Maggie, 'sweetie, we are gonna have to do this right here, right now.' After shouting to the manager to call 911 and to bring any clean towels, Maggie and I started delivering our baby. When she got to the shoulders, I realized the chord was wrapped around her neck TWICE. didn't want to alert my wife, so just told her try to relax for a minute and I was somehow able to unwrap the chord from the baby's neck. With two more strong pushes, and using my shirt for a towel, out came Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin."

Paramedics, he said, arrived 15 minutes later "so we kept her warm by having the Chick-Fil-A staff warm up white towels in the kitchen and keep bringing them to us."

"We were also on speaker phone relating vitals to the first responders who were on their way. For all the chaos, we all did amazing. Cut the chord while still in the bathroom, kept Gracie stable and mom calm, and it all worked out ... not as planned, but everyone's healthy."

He added, "I think it's pretty ironic that a proud conservative, Christian family would have a baby in a Chick-Fil-A, and wrapped in a Trump 2020 T-shirt!"

According to Ksat.com, Gracelyn will now have Chick-fil-A for life and she's guaranteed her first job at age 14.

The franchise owners are part of the planning committee to organize her "first birthday Chick-Fil-A bash."