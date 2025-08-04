Home News What happened? Baylor University crisis over $643,401 LGBT inclusion grant fully explained

The crisis at Baylor University over a $643,401 grant intended to study LGBTQ+ inclusion in churches poured over into the media last month, with the historically Baptist school returning the funds after public outcry.

The Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation, which issued the grant, expressed frustration with the decision to backtrack after Baylor University President Linda Livingstone put out a statement announcing the monetary return.

"While acknowledging the importance of loving LGBTQ-identifying students at Baylor, Livingstone also suggested the grant effectively violated the school's stated sexual ethics," Christian Post reporter Jon Brown wrote.

Brown joins "The Inside Story" to break down the issue and provide a comprehensive explanation of what unfolded:

