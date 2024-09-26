Home News Bear Grylls bridges survival, faith in new series 'The Chosen in the Wild': 'I need Him every day'

ORLANDO, Florida — For Bear Grylls, faith isn't "just a Sunday thing" — it's a connection to God woven into the fabric of every rugged climb, jungle expedition and quiet moment of doubt.



"Faith is a journey, isn't it?" the 50-year-old former British Special Forces member told The Christian Post.



"Faith and doubt are two sides of the same coin. I have many doubts, many struggles, and many days, I think it's all crazy, but through it all, I feel Christ has been a light to a dark path and strength to a failing body. Through many valleys and summits, jungles and deserts, He's always there. We need that in life. For me, it's not a Sunday thing. I really need Him every day. That's how I kind of approach life."



"I don't really talk about faith unless I'm asked," he added. "It's just a part of my life, and it's something I really need. And it's the best bit of my life."

This depth of connection to God has been a lifelong process for Grylls, who, in a 2023 interview with CP, spoke out about the state of modern church culture.

"I think Jesus would really struggle with 99% of churches nowadays," he shared at the time.

For Grylls, a bestselling author who has hosted several survival shows, including "Man vs. Wild," "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" and "Bear Grylls: Escape from Hell," faith is personal, raw and best practiced without the layers of formality and performance that, he believes, have clouded many contemporary religious spaces.

"Our job in life is to stay close to Christ and drop the religious, drop the fluff, drop the Church if you need to," he said. "Keep the bit of church which is about community and friends and honesty and faith and love."

Grylls' comments, which were met with both praise and controversy, reflected his belief that faith is about survival — a spiritual survival that demands honesty, vulnerability and a deep connection to something greater than oneself.

It's this outlook that fuels his latest project, "The Chosen in the Wild," a collaboration with the series "The Chosen," which follows the life of Jesus and His followers.

The six-episode adventure series will follow various cast members of "The Chosen" as they join Grylls for outdoor challenges and navigate survival situations, reflecting on the faith that sustained Jesus' disciples.

Grylls spoke to CP at the fan event ChosenCon in the Orlando World Center Marriott Hotel, where "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" was first announced. The How to Stay Alive author said he's excited to bring the adventure of faith and survival together, helping audiences witness Jesus' disciples through a new lens — one that mirrors the challenges of the wild.

"What we've tried to do with 'The Chosen in the Wild' is get to know the real people and show their real journey," Grylls said.

"Isn't that the same with 'The Chosen'? It shows the real reality of what Jesus was like in their relationships and their journey. ... It's the element of faith I've always responded best to and not the fluff of it all, the rules and the regulations and the do's and the don't, but actually, as 'The Chosen' shows, as Jesus shows, 'Keep your eyes on me, you'll be OK. Then you won't sink in the water.' I felt that in my own life many times, through many adventures. It feels like a really special pairing to bring the best of 'Running Wild' to 'The Chosen' and to allow fans to see their favorite actors in a way that they never do normally."

According to Grylls, "The Chosen in the Wild" mirrors his personal philosophy in both his adventures and spiritual life; he strips back the pretense and embraces the raw, unpolished truth of human experience. Grylls stressed that the outdoors, much like faith, reveals the core of humanity: vulnerable, flawed, yet capable of extraordinary things.

"I think the wild always reveals who we are," he said. "Adventures opens us all. The outdoors lights us up."

With "The Chosen in the Wild," Grylls said he hopes to highlight the humanity of Jesus' disciples — ordinary men who faced extraordinary challenges, both physical and spiritual.

For the adventure, the project is about showing that faith, like survival, is an ongoing journey — one filled with doubts, fears, and the constant need to push forward. Yet, according to Grylls, through it all, God is always present, guiding His followers through the wilderness, both literal and metaphorical.

"You go on an adventure, and you look eye to eye, there's a connection," Grylls said. "So that's what we're trying to do."