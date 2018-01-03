Benham Brothers Link Revelation's 'Great Harlot' to Sexual Perversion Sweeping Society Today

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Twitter/@RealOmarNavarro) A drag queen who goes by the name Xochi Mochi reads a story to children at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, California, on October 14, 2017.

Conservative Christian brothers and activists Jason and David Benham believe that the verses on the "great harlot" in the book of Revelation can be linked to the sexual perversion sweeping society today.

"This year, given the current sociopolitical context of the sexual revolution, the 'great harlot' in Revelation 17 jumped off the pages at us," they wrote earlier this week on WND.com.

They pointed to verses 1-2 in chapter 17 of the book, which read:

"Then one of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and spoke with me, saying, 'Come here, I will show you the judgment of the great harlot who sits on many waters, with whom the kings of the earth committed acts of immorality and those who dwell on the earth were made drunk with the wine of her immorality.'"

The Benhams, who read through the entire Bible every year, said that they "instantly thought of the radical sexual revolution that is forcing its agenda on the entire world today, in addition to all the recent exposure of sexual misconduct throughout society among the elites."

As examples of this perversion, they pointed to websites like "TransKids," which encourage gender transition, and drag queens reading to children in public libraries.

"We have gender unicorns teaching our kids to question their gender and sexuality by asking themselves, 'Who do I go to be with?' and 'Who do I go to bed as?'" they wrote.

The activist brothers also blasted Hollywood for treating women "like peaces of meat," and the ever-increasing consumption of pornography in the world.

"Statistics show 91,980,225,000 porn videos were viewed in 2016. That's 12.5 videos per human being on earth!" they stated.

"To break it down even further, in 2016 alone, 4,599,000,000 hours of porn were viewed, which breaks down to 191,625,000 days of porn consumed – in one year," the Benhams added.

"The 'great harlot' in Revelation 17 is perverting and polluting the earth."

The Benhams also argued that there is an "unbreakable link between pornography and human trafficking," where women and children are sold into sexual slavery.

"It matters not to the two of us that we'll probably be called 'haters' for talking like this, or falsely accused of saying sexually confused people are powered by demons," they stated.

"But the truth of the matter is that we believe Revelation 17 reveals the sexually immoral spirit of our age (the great harlot) that is polluting the earth today."

Still, the brothers said that the good news is that God has the last word on the battle with the "foul spirit," and urged people to trust in Jesus Christ.

Other Christians, such as American Conservative Editor Rod Dreher, author of The Benedict Option, have also warned about how children are being affected by society.

After a California public library hosted in October a drag queen dressed as a five-horned demon leading a children's story hour, Dreher wrote:

"Remember, public librarians invited this lunatic to come read books to children. And parents chose to send their little ones to hear it."

"Nope, nothing wrong with this culture of ours," he added, sarcastically.