Home News Televangelist Benny Hinny and wife, Suzanne, finalize divorce for a second time

More than a year after she filed for divorce from televangelist Benny Hinn, Suzanne Hinn's marriage to the popular faith-healer is now officially over for a second time in 46 years.

Records from the Hillsborough County Court in Florida, first cited by the Trinity Foundation, show the Hinns' marriage ended in an uncontested divorce on Nov. 19.

When Suzanne Hinn filed for divorce in the summer of 2024, the former couple had been living in separate homes more than 60 miles apart.

Matthew Wilson, Suzanne Hinn's attorney who works with the Anton Garcia Law firm in Tampa, declined to comment when contacted by The Christian Post on Wednesday.

When asked for a statement, Benny Hinn's attorney, Damon Chase, said his client was not the one who requested the divorce, but the case was settled amicably, claiming they are still very much in love with each other.

"Benny Hinn and Suzanne Hinn still love each other with a deep, profound soulmate type of love, and they always have for years and years and years. They just got divorced. It was personal feelings. It was something personal to them, but they did what they felt was right," Chase said. "They're still very much in each other's lives. And will always be in each other's lives."

Chase insisted the divorce was for undisclosed personal reasons, saying the couple still prays together and remains committed to Christian ministry.

"There is no end of the relationship. They both love each other very much," Chase told CP.

"As you can see from reviewing the file, it was extremely amicable. They both will always be in each other's lives, and like, always, they're very, very close. They love each other a lot, both of them. And that was clear all through [the process]. This was not like some contentious divorce or anything like that."

The court filings in the matter are not currently available for public viewing.

In February 2010, Suzanne Hinn served her husband with divorce papers in California's Orange County Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences" after 30 years of marriage. They were first married on Aug. 4, 1979, and have four children together.

In the summer of 2010, the National Enquirer photographed Hinn leaving a hotel room with fellow televangelist Paula White, reports Charisma. The Enquirer report claimed that Hinn and White had spent three nights in a five-star hotel that the televangelist booked under an alias.

Hinn later said that he and White had a "friendship" that he ended after the National Enquirer report was published and denied allegations of an "affair."

"No immorality whatsoever. These people out there are making it sound like we had an affair. That's a lie," Hinn told followers at a crusade in California.

Hinn claimed the Vatican had made him a Patron of the Arts, and he took White to Rome because he wanted her to become a donor to help maintain the Vatican's art collections.

"I let her come with me to Rome so she can donate money," Hinn said. "That was stupid on my part. And for that, I do ask forgiveness."

In 2012, the Hinns announced their reconciliation. Benny Hinn also claimed that their divorce was triggered by Suzanne Hinn's addiction to prescription drugs.

"Suzanne started taking certain prescription medications to help her cope with some of her personal struggles. She became dependent on those for nearly 15 years, and those medications made her behave erratically at times," Hinn wrote in a message on his ministry's website at the time. "As her husband, I did not know the extent of her reliance on these medications, nor did I fully understand just how much harm they were causing to her, physically and emotionally."

The couple remarried in 2013 at the Holyland Experience in Orlando, Florida, before an audience of 1,000.