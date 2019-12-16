Bethel Music songwriter's 2-y-o daughter stops breathing, pronounced dead

A worship leader and songwriter with Bethel Music is asking for prayer for a resurrection miracle for her two-year-old daughter, Olive, after she stopped breathing and was pronounced dead by doctors on Saturday.

“We’re asking for prayer. We believe in a Jesus who died and conclusively defeated every grave, holding the keys to resurrection power,” wrote Kalley Heiligenthal, an artist with Bethel Music, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“We are asking for bold, unified prayers from the global church to stand with us in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life,” she said, adding, “Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for. It’s time for her to come to life.”

Video footage from a Sunday service posted to Instagram shows the worship leader, whose latest solo album is a two-volume set called "Faultlines" and is known for other worship anthems such as "Ever Be," leading worship joyfully, believing God for a miracle while singing the anthem "Way Maker" by Nigerian-born gospel artist Osinachi Joseph, known by the mononym Sinach.

Heiligenthal's song 'Every Crown' is featured on Bethel Music’s latest album "VICTORY" released January 2019. She is also part of Bethel Music's first Spanish Album; her song "Ever Be" is translated "Por Siempre."

Fellow worship leaders and groups from around the world also posted prayers and warm wishes for the family.

"Dear praying friends ... let’s go ... pray without ceasing for sweet Olive to be filled with the breath of God and rise back to life," said Darlene Zschech.

Writing in response to Heiligenthal's declaration of faith amid tragedy, Hillsong’s Brooke Ligertwood noted: "THIS. IS. WORSHIP. In awe."

Heiligenthal posted an update to her Instagram Monday: "Day 3 is a really good day for resurrection. We are overwhelmed with gratitude by your outpouring of love for us and faith for Olive. Jesus is Faithful and True and He’s riding in with the victory He bought for Olive. Olive Alayne means 'victorious awakening.'”

"We call on the mighty all-sufficient name of Jesus and we call you back by name, sweet girl. You will live. Thank you for your faith-filled declarations, keep them coming. Worship Jesus with us, He is moving, He is good, He is worthy and He is alive," she said.



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

"Along with the overwhelming shock and devastation of losing their daughter are the unforeseeable expenses the Heiligenthal family will incur, medical and otherwise," the page reads.