Grant Thomson, Bible Society Australia's CEO, resigns after organization posts massive deficit

Five years after former Hillsong Global Chief Marketing Officer Global Grant Thomson was named Bible Society Australia's new CEO, he abruptly resigned after the organization posted a nearly $4.5 million (AU$7.2 million) deficit.

An announcement to supporters cited by TheOtherCheek, a blog led by Christian journalist John Sandeman, states that Thomson resigned from his role but did not provide a reason.

"Before the year closes, we want to share with you Grant Thomson's recent decision to step down from his position as CEO. Bible Society Australia has achieved a great deal during Grant's five years of service, and we are grateful for his efforts and contribution," the statement said.

Bible Society Australia's Chief Media Officer Simon Smart is currently serving as acting CEO as a search for Thomson's replacement continues.

The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Christian Post on Tuesday. A 2019 news release announcing Thomson's hiring has been removed from the Bible Society's website.

A 2024 financial report on Bible Society Australia's operations blamed the organization's recent losses on difficulty with a "new IT system installed in September 2023," which impacted their retail sales.

"BSA for the year ended 30 June 2024 reported a net deficit of $7.3 million (2023 deficit $1.4 million) from total revenue of $56.8 million and total expenditure of $64.1 million. The deficit for the year ended 30 June 2024 was predominantly caused by difficulties with the new IT system installed in September 2023 for our retail operations (Koorong)," the report said.

"The problems encountered with the new system impacted sales, which fell by $4 million and incurred additional costs of $2.6 million in staff, licensing, and finance. A further $1.1 million of system development costs have been expensed during the year," the report added.

BSA reported a net deficit of AU$1.4 million in fiscal year 2023 and a deficit of AU$3.6 million in 2022.

Last April, Thomson announced the shutdown of BSA's news affiliate, Eternity News, including its print magazine, website, weekly newsletter, social media platforms, and Eternity's Jobs website, due to concerns with its "affordability." BSA said it was no longer possible to continue with the media ministry founded and formerly led by Sandeman.

On his exit from Hillsong, Thomson's name was embroiled in the church's alleged financial misconduct. Records reported by Dan Foster of Backyard Church suggest Thomson received a Saffire Retreat Voucher worth about $3,000 (AU$5,200) and over $6,000 (AU$10,000) as a "Thank you for service" gift.

In 2023, citing documents he acquired from an internal whistleblower, Andrew Wilkie, an independent member of the Australian Parliament, accused Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston and other leaders in the organization of money laundering, tax evasion and shopping sprees that would "embarrass a Kardashian."

Records from the Evangelical megachurch network also indicate that popular American televangelists like Joyce Meyer and T.D. Jakes were paid tens of thousands of dollars in honorariums for engagements with the church. Meanwhile, others like Chris Hodges, founder and leader of Church of the Highlands, received "curious payments."

In response to Wilkie's claims, Hillsong said in a statement at the time that the church network has been "open and transparent with our congregation about past governance failures, and over the past twelve months we have engaged independent, professional assistance to overhaul our governance and accountability procedures."

In March 2023, Hillsong Church announced a slew of changes in how it manages its finances.

Upon his hiring in April 2019, Bible Society Australia's then-Chair Anne Robinson said Thomson had the right skill set to take the more than 200-year-old organization into a new season.

"Grant is a man who loves God and the Scriptures," Robinson said. "He already spends his life living the vision of Bible Society – championing the Bible to share the love of Jesus."