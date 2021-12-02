Biden, Abby Johnson react to Supreme Court arguments over Mississippi's abortion law

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Prominent advocacy groups and politicians on both sides of the abortion debate are reacting to the oral arguments in a major abortion case that will determine the fate of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi and whether states can prohibit abortions before viability.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Wednesday, where the state of Mississippi asked the justices to uphold a state law banning abortions after 15 weeks. A ruling in favor of Mississippi would reverse Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide, and the 1992 Supreme Court decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the central holding of Roe.

Activists, physicians and politicians on both sides of the political aisle reacted to the justices' statements and arguments made in the Dobbs case. Their views on the justices' comments and what they believe the final ruling should be can be read on the following pages.

Click on the next page:

1

2

3

4

Next