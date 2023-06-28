Biden admin. spends nearly $50K to normalize transgender ideology in India

The Biden administration will spend nearly $50,000 in taxpayer funds to help a foreign group promote transgender ideology in the Indian workplace and encourage corporations to adopt trans-inclusive policies.

According to the grant overview, the U.S. State Department set aside $49,813 for YR Gaitonde Medical, Educational and Research Foundation, an India-based organization. The grant aims to "sensitize employees of corporate entities in Hyderabad and Chennai toward transgender persons in their workforce, adopt inclusive policies, and create a safe and nurturing environment."

The group began receiving the grant on May 30, and it's set to expire on May 31, 2024. Under "Objectives," the State Department outlined that the funding is intended to support "the achievement of US foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics."

In addition to the $49,813, the State Department will provide the group with an additional $42,125 in "non-federal funding," with the source unlisted.

A State Department spokesperson told The Christian Post on Wednesday that the agency supports a "wide range of strategic programs around the world that seek to advance the foreign policy priority of reducing discrimination and violence and promoting inclusion."

"In support of American values, the U.S. Department of State provides funding for investments in educational, cultural, entrepreneurship capacity building, skills training to strengthen employability opportunities, and technical assistance to support civil society organizations that promote and advance the human rights of historically marginalized groups," the spokesperson said.

"Indigenous persons, religious and ethnic minorities, women, LGBTQI+ persons, and persons with disabilities, among others, live with disproportionate violence that requires targeted support. U.S. citizens benefit from a world that is safer and more prosperous for all."

YR Gaitonde Medical, Educational and Research Foundation did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Last year, the State Department advertised a grant titled "Countering Stigma and Prejudice Against the Transgender Community" to organizations in India. The grant description requires participating groups to change existing policies to create a more "inclusive environment" and develop recruitment plans for trans employees.

"This should be done by organizing workshops and information sessions for employees (at all levels within the organization), human resources professionals, and leadership of 15 different business corporations in Hyderabad and Chennai over a period of one year, focused on creating awareness about and countering stigma and prejudice against transgender persons," the description reads. "In the immediate term, this exercise should lead to the setting up of Pride/Rainbow groups within corporations that actively create awareness about TG persons and their rights."

The description for the grant explains that recipients are expected to organize workshops for employees and corporate leaders that include a minimum of 15 corporations in Hyderabad and Chennai. These workshops aim to "sensitize" the leaders and staff to the LGBT community, particularly the trans community.

"These workshops will aim to help corporations and businesses to better understand the needs of the TG community and encourage them to adopt policies and carry out activities that foster a work environment that is safe, nurturing, accepting, and inclusive for members of the TG community," the grant description explains. "A longer-term outcome is that these corporations and businesses increase their hiring of members of the TG community and help their employees and the general public be more accepting."

In April 2014, India's Supreme Court determined that trans-identifying people are part of a third gender category that is neither male nor female. According to the court, "transgender is generally described as an umbrella term for persons whose gender identity, gender expression or behavior does not conform to their biological sex."

The court's decision applied to individuals in India who are known as hijras, a term used to describe eunuchs and transvestites, according to the outlet. The country's court determined at the time that "it was the right of every human being to choose their gender."