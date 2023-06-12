Biden blasts bans on sex-changes for kids; faces criticism for 'progress pride' flag at White House

President Joe Biden is taking heat for his advocacy of sex-change surgeries for minors, including chemical and surgical castration, and the White House’s display of an LGBT progress pride flag, with one prominent conservative commentator maintaining that “the ideological coup is complete.”

“It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors.” Biden declared in remarks at the White House Thursday. “These are our kids. These are our neighbors. It’s cruel and it’s callous. [They’re] not somebody else’s kids, they’re all our kids.”

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

Biden’s insistence that children suffering temporary confusion about their sex should have their bodies mutilated and that they belong to society because “they're all our kids” mirrors the rhetoric he used when speaking to teachers at the White House last year. At that time, Biden rejected the notion that children in teachers’ classes belong to their parents, and maintained that “they’re our children.” His suggestion followed widespread outrage over the teaching of sexually explicit material in public schools and the prominence of sexually explicit books pushing pedophilia and sexual experimentation in school libraries that resulted in tense confrontations at school board meetings.

The president’s condemnation of “hateful bills targeting transgender children” comes as 20 states have passed laws banning doctors from pushing all types of sex transition procedures on youth. These states include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

The passage of laws designed to prevent children and teens from being harmed by puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones and body disfiguring surgeries reflect long-term concerns about the impact of such procedures. The American College of Pediatricians has identified the potential side effects of puberty blockers, often prescribed to children with gender dysphoria, as “osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment, and, when combined with cross-sex hormones, sterility.”

Possible side effects for cross-sex hormones, as listed by the American College of Pediatricians, include “an increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, blood clots and cancers across their lifespan.” As for sex-change surgeries to remove one's breasts and/or genitals, a lawsuit filed by detransitioner Chloe Cole attributes her “deep physical and emotional wounds” to the double mastectomy she underwent as a teenager.

Cole also cites the double mastectomy she received as a minor as a source of trauma that caused her to experience suicidal thoughts and tendencies. Cole and other detransitioners contend that mental health professionals rushed them into life-altering decisions as they failed to consider the underlying mental health conditions that may have played a role in their discomfort with their biological sex.

Meanwhile, as pop culture and corporate America join LGBT activists in celebrating so-called pride month, best known as June, the Biden White House has thrown its full support behind the movement. In a Saturday tweet, Biden posted a picture of the LGBT progress pride flag on display at the White House, asserting that “Today the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world,” namely that “America is a nation of pride.”

Conservative radio show host Ben Shapiro reacted disapprovingly to the display of the LGBT pride flag at the White House in a tweet posted Sunday: “Not one American soldier fought and bled for this flag. Not one American taxpayer paid taxes to the government of this flag. Not one law has been passed under a government elected … under this flag. The ideological coup is complete.”

Shapiro’s analysis reflects the belief that the U.S. government should not use government buildings or diplomatic outposts to weigh in on divisive political topics such as LGBT ideology and the Black Lives Matter movement. A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year, the Only Old Glory Act, would “prohibit the flying of any flag other than the United States flag over United States diplomatic and consular posts” overseas.

The legislation was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in January and has failed to gain any traction since then. As the Biden administration fully embraces the LGBT pride movement, major American companies have found themselves subject to boycotts for doing the same.

For example, retail chain Target has lost billions of dollars in market valuation after offering a “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuit for trans-identified men as part of its pride month collection. The specially designed swimsuit enables them to more easily conceal their male genitalia.