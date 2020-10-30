Biden vows to enact Equality Act in first 100 days: 4 things to know about the legislation Biden vows to enact Equality Act in first 100 days: 4 things to know about the legislation

Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to sign the Equality Act into law within 100 days of taking office should he win the 2020 presidential election.

The Equality Act passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives last year, with all Democrats and eight Republicans voting in favor of it. The bill died in the Republican-led Senate. It stands a very good chance of passing should Democrats take control of all three branches of government following the Nov. 3 election.

Speaking to Philadelphia Gay News publisher Mark Segal, Biden explained that he would “make enactment of the Equality Act a top legislative priority during my first 100 days – a priority that Donald Trump opposes.”

While Democrats have painted the bill as necessary to enshrine protections for the LGBT community into law, many Republicans, religious leaders, and even some liberals have issued warnings about its implications for religious liberty and women’s sports.

Here are four things to know about the Equality Act.

