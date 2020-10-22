Politics | | Coronavirus →

Trump vs. Biden on 3 key issues important to Christian voters

By John Wesley Reid, Contributor Follow
Voters take advantage of the first day of early voting at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office in Norwalk, California October 25, 2012. | Reuters/Alex Gallard

As Election Day draws near, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden are being scrutinized by voters who are looking at their records and positions on many issues, including abortion, religious freedom, and illegal immigration.

The Christian Post has summarized Trump's and Biden's record and positions on these four issues on the following pages. 

