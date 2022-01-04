Big Daddy Weave’s Jay Weaver dies from COVID-19: ‘My heart's broke for my family'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Big Daddy Weave’s Jason Weaver, better known as Jay, has died from complications due to COVID-19 after many years of battling other health conditions.

Big Daddy Weave frontman Mike Weaver took to Facebook on Sunday to announce that his younger brother and bandmate “went to be with Jesus” on Jan. 2. He was 42. The late artist was a founding member of the band. He played bass guitar and sang with the Christian group.

“Even though COVID may have taken his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him,” Weaver shared in the video announcement.

While noticeably broken up about his loss, Weaver said he is “celebrating” the fact that his brother is in Heaven.

“He’s seeing things now that I long to see. My hearts broke for my family … but we all just really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much for so long,” he continued.

“The Lord used” Jay “in mighty ways,” Weaver testified.

The musician is survived by his wife, Emily, and their three children.

According to a previous message posted by Big Daddy Weave, Jay Weaver was in the hospital for at least five days “fighting a tough battle against COVID.”

Emily Weaver also released a statement at the time that said, “I just want my best friend/everything to get better.”

Her husband died the following day.

Jay Weaver had diabetes for 20 years, and the illness severely weakened his body’s immune system and ability to stave off infection, which resulted in the amputation of both of his feet.

He remained in the band for five years following the amputations. However, shortly before his death, the bassist announced he’d made “the difficult decision to come off the road with Big Daddy Weave for a time” to focus on his health.

In August 2021, Big Daddy Weave said that the younger Weaver had suffered side effects from his dialysis treatments that led to him being admitted into the intensive care unit. However, God answered their prayers and he recovered.

“Prayers for healing can now turn into prayers of thanksgiving that Jay is with the Lord!” Mike Weaver concluded in his video message on Sunday.