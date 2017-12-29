Billie Lourd Honors Mother Carrie Fisher, Grandmother Debbie Reynolds on Death Anniversary
Billie Lourd recently took to social media to honor Carrie Fisher on her death anniversary.
The "Scream Queens" alum revealed that she went to Norway with her father, Bryan Lourd, to go see the northern lights, which her mother loved. She shared photos of her and her father posing with the beautiful sight.
"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," she wrote in the caption. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."
Lourd also shared an old photo of her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, with a much younger Fisher. The black and white photo features the mother-and-daughter duo in a car. Lourd posted the photo on Reynolds' death anniversary.
On Dec. 27 last year, Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors. She had been on an international flight when she suddenly went into cardiac arrest a few days prior. A day later, on Dec. 28, Reynolds passed away as well.
But, Lourd is not the only one who took to social media to pay tribute to Fisher on the anniversary of her death. Fisher's friend and "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill also shared photos of himself with Fisher. The photos were taken years apart.
"No one's ever really gone," Hamill wrote in the caption, which he closed with the hashtags #AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever.
Earlier this year, Hamill told Ellen DeGeneres that having Lourd in the "Star Wars" universe ensures that Fisher's legacy will be carried on. Fisher is perhaps best known for her role as Princess, and later General, Leia Organa in the "Star Wars" franchise. Lourd played Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in 2015's "The Force Awakens." She reprised the role in this year's "The Last Jedi."