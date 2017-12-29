Billie Lourd Honors Mother Carrie Fisher, Grandmother Debbie Reynolds on Death Anniversary

Billie Lourd recently took to social media to honor Carrie Fisher on her death anniversary.

The "Scream Queens" alum revealed that she went to Norway with her father, Bryan Lourd, to go see the northern lights, which her mother loved. She shared photos of her and her father posing with the beautiful sight.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," she wrote in the caption. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

Lourd also shared an old photo of her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, with a much younger Fisher. The black and white photo features the mother-and-daughter duo in a car. Lourd posted the photo on Reynolds' death anniversary.