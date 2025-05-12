Home News Historic black megachurch donates $132K to help relieve student debt

A predominantly African American megachurch that has existed since the early 19th century has donated approximately $132,000 to relieve the debts of 11 graduating college seniors.

Alfred Street Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, which was founded in 1803 and presently boasts around 10,000 members, donated $132,469 to eliminate the college debt of 11 graduates of Saint Augustine’s University.

The donation was given before the May 3 commencement, with representatives of Alfred Street Baptist attending the graduation service, according to a press release from SAU.

SAU Interim President Marcus H. Burgess was quoted in the press release as saying that the “act of grace by Alfred Street Baptist Church is nothing short of transformative for our students and our institution.”

“We are immensely grateful for this demonstration of faith and partnership. It not only lifts a tremendous burden off our deserving students but also inspires our entire SAU community,” Burgess continued.

“This donation is a shining example of how faith and collaboration can empower our students to step confidently into their futures. It renews our hope and underscores the bright future for SAU.”

“This is what ministry looks like,” said the Rev. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of Alfred Street Baptist, as quoted in the press release. “We believe in investing in students, in HBCUs, and in a future where financial hardship should never be a barrier to graduation.”

The donation comes at a time when SAU has been struggling to maintain its accreditation due to extensive financial woes that have forced The Episcopal Church-affiliated school to cut staff and many in-person classes.

Earlier this year, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges voted to terminate SAU’s accreditation. Presently, the university is pursuing an arbitration process to appeal the decision.

SAU announced in March that, during the arbitration process, the university will remain in operation and those graduating in May will receive degrees from an officially accredited institution.

SAU referenced a $70 million bridge loan from an anonymous donor that they expect to secure by the end of that month, which they said should resolve their financial problems.

“The funds we have secured provide a bright future for the students coming in now and for generations to come,” said Trustee Sophie Gibson, as quoted in the March announcement. “SAU is not just sustaining itself; we are building a foundation for future Falcons to thrive.”