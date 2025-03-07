'Blood on your hands': 3 highlights from House hearing with 'sanctuary city' mayors

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
New York Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu testify before House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on March 5, 2025.
New York Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu testify before House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on March 5, 2025. | YouTube/The National Desk

Republican lawmakers confronted the Democratic mayors of four “sanctuary cities” over immigration policies that they believe have shielded criminal immigrants in the United States illegally, placing Americans and federal officers at risk. 

New York Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Wednesday. 

During the hearing, Republican members of Congress criticized policies that limit law enforcement’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some lawmakers even argued that sanctuary city policies are a violation of federal law, recommending that the city leaders face criminal charges. 

Here are three takeaways from the congressional hearing. 

