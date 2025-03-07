Home News 'Blood on your hands': 3 highlights from House hearing with 'sanctuary city' mayors

Republican lawmakers confronted the Democratic mayors of four “sanctuary cities” over immigration policies that they believe have shielded criminal immigrants in the United States illegally, placing Americans and federal officers at risk.



New York Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Wednesday.



During the hearing, Republican members of Congress criticized policies that limit law enforcement’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some lawmakers even argued that sanctuary city policies are a violation of federal law, recommending that the city leaders face criminal charges.



Here are three takeaways from the congressional hearing.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe