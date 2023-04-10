Bob Jones University board chair resigns amid accusations of ‘unethical behavior’

The chair of Bob Jones University's Board of Trustees has resigned effective immediately, days after the conservative Christian school's president resigned, reportedly over issues regarding campus leadership.

BJU Board of Trustees Chairman John Lewis tendered his resignation last Thursday after having served over 30 years as a member of the board of the Greenville, South Carolina-based nondenominational university, reports Greenville News.

The resignation comes amid controversy over Lewis' actions as board chair, with an online petition for his resignation receiving over 7,800 signatures, accusing him of "dysfunctional leadership" and "unethical behavior."

"As alumni, students, faculty, and friends of BJU, we call for the immediate resignation of Dr. John Lewis and the reinstatement of Dr. Steve Pettit as President of BJU," read the petition.

On March 30, Steve Pettit announced that he was stepping down, having become head of the Christian academic institution in 2014.

"It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve as the president of Bob Jones University," said Pettit in a statement posted to Facebook on March 31.

"My memories of the wonderful people, the incredible student body, and the perpetual blessings of God will linger with me throughout the rest of my life. Whatever good has happened it is because of the blessings of God and the humble service of His devoted people."

Founded in 1927, Bob Jones University is an Evangelical liberal arts institution that offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate degrees. According to the university's website, around 3,000 students are enrolled, 70% of which live on campus.

The South Carolina-based FITS News reported on a leaked letter by Pettit that was written to the board 10 days before his resignation, vowing to leave BJU if Lewis remained as chair.

"The current direction is unsustainable," wrote Pettit. "I am walking down a dark road with no light ahead. The future of BJU requires the chairman and the president to work together. It is not happening now, and I can't see it happening in the future."

Pettit claimed that Lewis was holding clandestine meetings, not properly storing "sensitive board documentation" and had restricted access to information for certain administrative figures.

Pettit also accused Lewis of increasing "the disunity of the board over the past several months" and showing "an uncaring or cavalier disregard for the cause of troubling financial numbers triggered by the ongoing dysfunction and uncertainty."

Some have speculated that Pettit might remain president of BJU now that Lewis has resigned, instead of leaving at the end of the school year. It remains unclear if Pettit will rescind his resignation.