Bodie says Holy Spirit is redirecting his career, now telling him to slow down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After revealing it was a message from the Holy Spirit that compelled him to exchange mainstream music for CCM, singer Bodie said that after a whirlwind year, the Holy Spirit is now telling him to rest.

“Currently, I’m hearing from the Holy Spirit an urgency to just go home and be with my family,” Bodie, whose real name is Bodie Kuljian, told The Christian Post on the red carpet of the GMA Dove Awards on Oct. 7, 2025. “The most important ministry is your family. That’s the biggest thing right now is resting.”

However, the 32-year-old husband and father said he’s also “feeling a stirring creatively,” adding: “There’s so much more I want to say musically.”

The Southern California native, who has served as a worship leader at Oceans Church in Irvine, shot to fame with his breakout run on Season 22 of NBC's "The Voice." He advanced to the finale with his cover of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude," a performance that revealed a side of him his fans hadn't seen before.

"I'd always been a worship leader alongside making secular music," he said. "Singing 'Gratitude' in the finale was really the start of God working on my heart. That moment on 'The Voice' was like a magnifying glass; it gave me a platform, but it also set me on a new trajectory."

Last September, he shared with The Christian Post that he initially feared entering the Christian music industry out of fear he’d alienate his non-Christian fans.

"I'd always loved Jesus, but I was afraid to switch to Christian music," he said. "I didn't want to lose the audience of people who hated Jesus and hated the Church. I still wanted to write music that gave them glimpses of hope."

Then, in prayer, Bodie said the Holy Spirit spoke to him: "You don't choose who you reach. I choose that."

"It completely humbled me," he said. "And shortly after that, I signed with Provident, a Christian record label. Since then, God's reached more people than I ever could have imagined; those who love the Church, hate the Church, and everyone in between."

That leap of faith led to No Skips,Bodie's first full-length album, which came after a string of chart-topping singles, millions of streams, and industry recognition, including Dove Award nominations and a win at the International Songwriting Competition for his breakout song, "Whisper and the Wind," which amassed more than 23 million global streams.

The artist told CP that he believes his music resonates with listeners because of its honesty and emphasis on grace and redemption.

“I'm honest, and people want honest music,” he said. “I always want my music to provide hope for people, even if it helps just a few people feel seen and understood and that God loves them.”

Bodie added that Christians should be “making the best music,” adding: “People are so much more open-minded when it comes to Christian music, to different sonics, from hip-hop and R&B to pop. So that’s huge. But with everything going on in the world, my hope and prayer is that Christian music will continue to be the best representation of Christ as possible.”