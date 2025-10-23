Home News Bolivian president-elect Rodrigo Paz thanks God after election victory ends decades of leftist control

The newly elected president of Bolivia, Rodrigo Paz Pereira, thanked God for his electoral success as his victory ended two decades of leftist control over the South American country. He cited the Lord several times in his victory speech.

Paz, a senator from the Christian Democratic Party and son of former president Jaime Paz Zamora, addressed supporters in a speech after he was declared the winner of the 2025 Bolivian presidential election on Sunday.

"I want, first of all, to thank our God for his energy, for his faith, for his strength, for his audacity," Paz, 58, proclaimed.

"He is a blessed God who also gives the audacity to make decisions that affect the country, that lead to moments like these," he added. "God, family and homeland are the foundation of a vision we have regarding our commitment to all of Bolivia, to all Bolivians."

As his speech came to a close, Paz vowed to "work all the hours God gives me to transform." The final words of his address were "God bless you."

Unofficial results from the 2025 Bolivian presidential election show Paz capturing 54.96% of the vote. His opponent, Jorge Quiroga of the Libre Party, secured 45.04%. The two advanced to a runoff election, which took place Sunday, after receiving the highest number of votes in the Aug. 17 general election. Paz won 32.1% of the vote in the first round, while Quiroga won 26.8%.

The remaining vote was divided among six other candidates who did not advance to the runoff. As the party supported by a plurality of voters in the first round, the Christian Democratic Party captured the most seats in both the Bolivian Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Seats awarded to each party corresponded to the percentage of votes they received in the general election.

The Christian Democratic Party won 49 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 16 seats in the Senate. The Libre Party won 12 seats in the Senate and 39 seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Movement Towards Socialism, the party currently in power, was decimated in the 2025 election. It will only hold two seats in the Chamber of Deputies and will have no representation in the Senate.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement Sunday praising Paz's election as a "historic moment for Bolivia."

"After two decades of mismanagement, President-elect Paz's election marks a transformative opportunity for both nations," Rubio said.

"The United States stands ready to partner with Bolivia on shared priorities, including ending illegal immigration, improved market access for bilateral investment, and combating transnational criminal organizations to strengthen regional security."

A fact sheet compiled by the U.S. State Department in 2024 notes that the U.S. has had a strained relationship with Bolivia since 2008, over "the Bolivian government's decision to expel the U.S. ambassador, U.S. law enforcement, and development cooperation agencies." The fact sheet cites "anti-democratic actions and the politicization of the legal system" as major concerns in Bolivia.

During a press conference on Monday, Paz, who holds a master's degree in political management from American University in Washington, D.C., vowed to rebuild Bolivia's relationship with Washington.

"The message from Mr. Trump's administration itself is a very clear and open signal," Paz said, according to the Associated Press. "We will have a fluid relationship and commitments to cooperation and joint work between both nations."

His father, Jaime Paz Zamora, led Bolivia from 1989 to 1993.