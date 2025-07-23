Home News Brady Boyd, wife launch new ministry after New Life asked him to resign

Soon after elders at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado, urged their then-senior pastor, Brady Boyd, to resign in June, he and his wife, Pam, launched a new ministry in his home based on Psalm 68.

The ministry, known as Psalm 68 Ministries, was started in the couple’s home and is dedicated to serving some of society’s most vulnerable people.

“Psalm 68 Ministries started in our home in June of 2025. After pastoring faithfully at New Life Church for almost two decades, our calling to serve widows, orphans and the forgotten, as well as ministry leaders, remains alive and active,” the couple explained on the ministry’s website before quoting from Psalm 68: 5-6: “A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling. God sets the lonely in families, he leads out the prisoners with singing ... ”

The Boyds’ new ministry is operating under the authority of elders at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo, Texas, but is based in Colorado Springs.

“When you give to Psalm 68 Ministries, you are empowering Pam and I to continue the work we started decades ago. With your support we will continue to: Bring resources, coaching and strength to ministries serving kids here in the Pikes Peak region, in Guatemala, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and many other places,” the couple explains to prospective donors.

New Life Church elders announced in June that they asked Boyd to resign after learning that he lied about his knowledge of Gateway Church founder Robert Morris’ alleged sexual abuse of Cindy Clemishire beginning when she was 12 in the 1980s.

“Recently, Brady has insisted that he was unaware until 2024 that Ms. Clemishire was 12 at the time that Morris abused her in the 1980s. We believe that to be inaccurate. Brady also made statements in his public address to the congregation on June 8 that the Board of Elders knows to be inaccurate,” New Life Church elders said in a June 22 statement.

“Brady had nothing at all to do with Robert Morris’ past abuse. Still, we believe that trust is the currency of leadership. When Brady recently told our congregation, inaccurately, that he was unaware of certain details regarding Morris’ past abuse, trust was broken, and we, the Board of Elders, asked Brady to resign,” they added.

The elders said Boyd, who became the church’s senior pastor in August 2007, officially resigned on June 18, making way for Daniel Grothe to step in as the church’s new senior pastor.

They further explained that when Brady was being considered for the role, the church’s pastoral search committee was informed about Morris’ sexual abuse of Clemishire when she was 12 and he was about 20 or 21. Boyd served at Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, from 2001 to 2007 during Morris’ 24-year tenure, which ended with his resignation in June 2024.

"To report what they had heard and inquire further regarding the allegations of abuse, New Life representatives contacted the Board of Elders of Gateway. Our church was informed that Morris' past abuse was known to Ms. Clemishire's family, Gateway elders, news media, and legal counsel. Gateway also informed New Life that Morris had been through a restoration process and, inaccurately, that Ms. Clemishire and her parents had supported Morris' return to ministry," New Life Church elders said.

"Based on that information, New Life believed that Ms. Clemishire's abuse was known by the relevant persons and the search committee concluded that Morris' conduct from 25 years earlier, while terrible, did not involve Brady and did not impair his fitness to serve as our Senior Pastor. The search committee recommended Brady for the role and New Life Church welcomed him in August 2007."

Clemishire, now 55, recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Gateway Church and Morris, seeking over $1 million.

The lawsuit names Clemishire and her father, Jerry Lee Clemishire, as plaintiffs. The filing alleges that Morris and Gateway Church leaders mischaracterized the abuse Clemishire suffered as a consensual "relationship" with a "young lady" instead of the sexual assault of a child.