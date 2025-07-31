Home News Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Forrest Frank lead nominations for GMA Dove Awards

Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle and Phil Wickham are among the artists vying for artist of the year at the 56th annual GMA Dove Awards, the Gospel Music Association announced Tuesday.

Lake, who serves as worship pastor at the multi-site megachurch Seacoast Church based in Charleston, South Carolina, leads this year’s nominations with nine, including artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary recorded song of the year.

His collaboration with Jelly Roll, “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” recently spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, while his recent album King of Hearts debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

At last year’s Dove Awards, where he was nominated for 16 awards, Lake told The Christian Post he tries to stay “in tune with the spirit” when creating music.

‘My greatest thing I can offer is my testimony,” he said. “Sometimes there's a day where I'm feeling certain things and different portions of the Bible, and I'm like, ‘I need to lean into this,’ and write a song about how the grace of God applies to me, and how I've experienced it.

"Some days, I like to write songs about the healing that I've seen God do, and not downplay it or water it down, but quite literally, use phrases like, ‘I've seen metal plates dissolve,’ and that's in my testimony. I've seen crazy things happen. Not to under spiritualize it, but I'm just trying to stay in tune with the Spirit, and just ask Him what He wants me to sing. And hopefully, it blesses people. I'm still learning myself.”

This year’s list highlights more than 40 first-time nominees, including Abbie Gamboa, Down East Boys and Nick Day. The influx of emerging talent is reflected in the new artist of the year category, which features Gamboa alongside Caleb Gordon, Leanna Crawford, Patrick Mayberry and Strings and Heart.

Worship artist and Pastor Tauren Wells will return as host of the ceremony. He noted that the theme, “Creation Sings,” reflects the broader purpose of worship and music.

“As someone who lives to create, perform and lead in worship, I’m constantly reminded that our music is just a reflection of a much greater song … one that began when God spoke the world into existence,” Wells said in a statement provided to The Christian Post. “From the rhythms of the ocean to the harmonies of human praise, all of creation is echoing His glory.”

After years at Lipscomb University, the event will move to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 7. The show will broadcast on TBN and the TBN+ app on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET. It will also simulcast on SiriusXM’s The Message and rebroadcast on TBN and TBN+ on Oct. 17 at the same times.

“It’s such an exciting time as we announce this year’s nominees,” said Gospel Music Association President Jackie Patillo in a statement shared with CP. “We love honoring the incredible gifts of our community of artists, songwriters, producers and creatives and showcasing all they’ve accomplished this past year. I look forward to celebrating with you at Bridgestone Arena this October!”

The Dove Awards are voted on by the GMA’s professional membership. This year’s nominees were selected from over 2,800 submissions. Final round voting will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 14.

Select nominees for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards (find the full list here):

Artist of the Year:

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

Forrest Frank

Josiah Queen

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Song of the Year:

“Counting My Blessings” – Seph Schlueter, Jordan Sapp, Jonathan Gamble

“Good Day” – Forrest Frank

“Goodbye Yesterday” – Gracie Binion, Steven Furtick, Mitch Wong, Josh Holiday

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll, Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Benjamin William Hastings

“Still Waters (Psalm 23)” – Leanna Crawford, Jonathan Gamble, Justin Mark Richards

“That’s My King” – Kellie Gamble, Jess Russ, Lloyd Nicks, Taylor Agan

“That’s Who I Praise” – Brandon Lake, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Zac Lawson, Micah Nichols

“The Prodigal” – Josiah Queen, Jared Marc

“The Truth” – Megan Woods, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo

“Up!” – Forrest Frank, Connor Price

New Artist of the Year:

Abbie Gamboa

Caleb Gordon

Leanna Crawford

Patrick Mayberry

Strings and Heart

Worship Recorded Song of the Year:

“At The Altar” – ELEVATION RHYTHM, Tiffany Hudson, Abbie Gamboa

“I Know A Name” – Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake

“Mighty Name Of Jesus (Live)” – Hope Darst, The Belonging Co.

“The King Is In The Room” – Phil Wickham

“What A God (Live)” – SEU Worship, ONE HOUSE, Kenzie Walker, Chelsea Plank, Roosevelt Stewart

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year:

“Desperate” – Jamie MacDonald

“Goodbye Yesterday” – ELEVATION RHYTHM, Grace Binion

“Still Waters (Psalm 23)” – Leanna Crawford

“That’s Who I Praise” – Brandon Lake

“Your Way’s Better” – Forrest Frank

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year:

“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans, Shirley Caesar

“God Is In Control” – DOE

“One Hallelujah” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton (featuring Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr)

“Rest On Us (Flow) [Live]” – Naomi Raine

“Yahweh” – Jason Nelson (ft. Melvin Crispell III)