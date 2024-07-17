Home News Brazilian soccer star Roberto Firmino becomes Evangelical pastor

Former Brazilian soccer star Roberto Firmino is taking on the role of pastor of an Evangelical church in Brazil.

The former Liverpool striker held a consecration service at his founding church in Maceio last month and shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram with his 15.6 million followers on June 29.

The Champions and Premier League winner announced his gratitude for the ceremony welcoming him into his new pastoral role, calling it "a memorable and unforgettable night.

"This church was BORN in the heart of God and we are extremely grateful for the privilege of witnessing up close all that the Lord has done,” Firmino said in his Instagram post.

“The Bible says in Ephesians 3:20, ‘Now to him who is able to do infinitely more than all that we ask or think, according to his power that works within us.’ It's all about [H]is power since in us there is no merit. It has never been our goal to open a church or hold a ministry office, God knows that very well,” he continued.

Firmino added that since his "encounter with Christ" there was a "longing" that "burns in our hearts," to let "people know this love that has reached us."

"Now we have another craving and responsibility. ... Be pastors after God's heart and who cooperate with the Kingdom,” he said, adding that he was “flabbergasted when we see the size of God's mercy upon us.”

“He really picks the unlikely! Thank you Jesus. Thank you [Pastor] Jairo and [Pastor] Keila for pushing us and believing in us."

Firmino and his wife, Larissa Pereira, founded Manah Church three years ago. Firmino was baptized in 2020 in a swimming pool at the home of his former teammate Alisson Becker, reported 3news.com.

At the time of his baptism, Firmino said: "Jesus is love. [There is] no explanation. Just believe it. Just believe and feel the Holy Spirit."

As an athlete with Liverpool, Firmino won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, and the 2021-22 Champions League, according to Premier Christian News.

Additionally, he earned 55 caps for Brazil. A cap is when a soccer player represents their own country in an international match. He also holds the record as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history after making 82 goals.

Even with his newfound pastoral role, Firmino hasn't retired from soccer just yet. He will continue to play for the Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli to complete the two years remaining on his contract.