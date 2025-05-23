Home News Christian singer Breanna Nix hits No. 1 on iTunes country songs chart

Breanna Nix, a Christian singer and recent finalist on “American Idol,” has reached the No. 1 spot on Apple’s Country chart with her single “Higher.” The song surged to the top following her third-place finish in the show’s 23rd season.

Nix shared the chart milestone in an Instagram post this week, where she thanked supporters and called the success “just the beginning.”

“Higher,” a cover of Toby Lightman’s original track, currently holds the fourth position on Apple’s overall Country chart, behind entries from Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen.

On the broader Apple Songs chart, “Higher” sits at No. 9, with fellow “Idol” finalist and season winner Jamal Roberts claiming the top spot with his new single, “Heal.”

The 23rd season of “American Idol” concluded Sunday, with Roberts crowned winner and John Foster finishing second. Nix ended the season in third place, becoming the only openly Christian contestant to reach the top three this season.

Her journey through the competition included performances that featured prominent Christian and gospel music, such as “In Jesus Name” by Katy Nichole and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again” by Danny Gokey.

Throughout the season, Nix regularly referred to her faith in social media updates and on-air appearances.

After reaching the top 10, she expressed distress about online criticism that questioned her religious identity. In a mentoring session aired after her top 10 placement, Nix told mentor Fantasia about the impact of a comment that said she was no longer a Christian. Fantasia, who won season 3 of “American Idol” more than 20 years ago, responded by encouraging her to stay off social media and assured her that faith could remain central to her work.

Nix’s public embrace of faith connected her with other Christian contestants from this season, such as Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher who also performed gospel music on the show.

Hill made it to the top 10 but was eliminated before the semifinals. He returned for the finale to perform duets of “Melodies From Heaven” and “Love Theory” with gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

On finale night, Nix joined Roberts and Foster to perform Queen’s “We Are the Champions.” She also delivered a solo performance of Katy Nichole’s “In Jesus Name.” Following the broadcast, Nix expressed her gratitude on Facebook for making it into the top 3, calling the experience “insane” and thanking viewers for their votes.

While Roberts celebrated his win with a performance of Tom Odell’s “Heal” and a message about his gratitude, Nix posted a video predicting his win earlier in the competition. She recorded the video during Hollywood Week and referred to Roberts as “anointed,” congratulating him in advance. In the caption, Nix wrote that she “called it” the day she met him, saying she always believed he would win.

Roberts and Nix have both posted faith-affirming messages following the finale.

Roberts wrote that “God is so good” and credited divine guidance for his journey, from his first audition to his win, noted Church Leaders. Fantasia, who also offered guidance to the finalists, posted a message praising Roberts for staying true to his beliefs during the competition.

Two years ago, Megan Danielle finished second in season 21, and previous winners like Carrie Underwood have also spoken about maintaining Christian beliefs in the entertainment industry. Underwood, who served as a judge this season, has described the difficulty of navigating the music world while openly expressing her faith.

Nix’s single “Higher” joins other Christian and country songs currently charting, including “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll at No. 5 and “Your Way's Better” by Forrest Frank at No. 8 on the Apple Songs chart.