Brent Leatherwood says he 'loves' Bodie, would have chanted Christian singer's name along with crowd

“The Voice” winner Brent Leatherwood shared his love for fan-favorite Bodie after fans chanted the latter’s name during the season finale, stressing that he, too, would’ve rooted for his fellow contestant.

Leatherwood, who won season 22 of the popular singing competition show, shared how he felt about the tremendous show of support that Bodie received throughout the season in a recent interview with CinemaBlend.

“I believe everybody out here has got a whole slew of fans, and Bodie just had probably a couple more than me out there in the crowd, you know,” he said. “Hey, that’s cool. I love Bodie, and who’s to blame them? If I was in the crowd I’d be cheering Bodie, too. It’s just a blessing, man. There are so many incredible artists on this season and I’m just glad I get to represent all of them as the winner. I’m very proud to say that.”

Bodie, a Southern California native who runs a media company with his wife and serves as "music coach" for a local Christian university’s worship collective, was a fan favorite throughout the latest season of the show.

In the season finale, the father-of-three sang a rendition of Brandon Lake's "Gratitude" that moved judges to tears. Following the performance, a high percentage of fans polled by Gold Derby said that Bodie should have won.

But for his part, Bodie said “second place ain’t so bad,” adding: “I am so excited to finally be free and make music and do the things I want to do. You guys are about to see some of the coolest stuff I’ve ever done happen this year.”

An outspoken Christian, the 29-year-old artist uses his platform to encourage those who battle depression — something he’s been open about struggling with himself.

In December, the artist said he “broke up” with depression after connecting with God. He revealed his song, “Happy Now,” was birthed out of that experience.

“I got tired of seeing songs on the radio popup that kind of romanticize the idea of depression, romanticize the idea of let’s be sad together. I guess I kind of paid more attention after that or noticed the rising rate of suicide in young adults. It just started to anger me in a way that I can’t really explain,” he said in a Dec. 7 video.

Bodie described his “breakup” with depression as a “regular breakup.”

“I understand that it’s not just an easy switch to flip off or filp on,” he said. “Just like a regular breakup, it's painful and it takes time to heal. Maybe your journey doesn’t look exactly like mine, but for me, it wasn’t until I connected with God that and realized where true joy and true freedom came from.”

The artist said he penned “Happy Now” after “personally deciding” to “take a stand and break up with those things in my life and break up with the world influencing me in a negative way and say, ‘You know what, I am called to so much more than my circumstances. I am called to so much more than how I might feel in this moment of pain.’”

In 2020, he reflected on “hearing the voice of God” amid his struggles with mental health.

“It’s been a season of overworking and under sleeping to provide for my family, but as I lean more in to what God has to say, the more I discover... the more I learn... the more I receive,” he wrote at the time. “if you’re in a season of fear, anxiety, hopelessness or loneliness, there’s plenty of hope and fulfillment to go around. hit up your boy, let’s talk."

And since his exit from The Voice, Bodie has teased new music on social media: "I am blown away by the love and support y’all have shown me through this process. if you loved what I did on the show, just wait until you see/hear what I have planned," he wrote on Dec. 14.