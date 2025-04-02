Home News Brett Cooper reveals her father wanted her aborted

Brett Cooper, a former child actress-turned-famous podcaster, revealed that her father wanted her aborted.

Cooper, who once hosted the “The Comments Section” podcast for The Daily Wire, appeared on “The Shawn Ryan Show” last week, where she confirmed that her father had wanted her aborted.

She first learned about her father’s desire to terminate her mother's pregnancy when she was around 15 or 16 years old: “I was living in [Los Angeles]. I was a child actor. Everybody there’s super pro-choice. I think I had been on some set and everybody was wearing their Bernie [Sanders] pins.”

Cooper recalled how seeing the pro-Sanders and abortion apparel prompted her to have a conversation with her mother about the issue. The two discussed the topic over the course of several months, Cooper said. “That was what really changed her mind permanently about abortion was when my dad came to her and was like, ‘I don’t want a child.’”

“Their marriage was already not great,” Cooper said of her parents’ relationship. “I don’t think he really got along with my brothers very well, and it was just like, ‘I don’t want this child.’”

Cooper maintained that her mother “was more pro-life but kind of understood the pro-choice argument in terms of government overreach.” She explained that her mother’s position on abortion changed after getting pregnant with her: “I think she basically said to my dad, she was like, ‘If you want this so badly, you go make the appointment.’ He couldn’t bring himself to do it.”

“It also didn’t surprise me,” Cooper added when talking about learning that her father wanted her aborted. “I knew my dad. My dad and I had never had a great relationship.”

Although Cooper said her relationship with her father is “much better” today, she responded with a “no” when asked if she had ever pressed him on the fact that he wanted her aborted, adding that she might ask him about it in the future.

“I have a lot more empathy for him as I’ve gotten older, and I understand him more because I think that I saw him for his faults in my parents’ marriage,” she said. “Outside of that marriage, I think I saw a broken man who was just not in the right relationship. He had had a really hard family life growing up.”

Cooper expressed empathy for her father and all the challenges that he went through, characterizing him as somebody who she doesn't think “has ever found true fulfillment. I look at him and I’m just like, ‘I just want to give you a hug.’”

Cooper said her father was likely watching the program and that the two would, therefore, have a conversation about how he wanted her aborted at some point.

Cooper hosts “The Brett Cooper Show” on YouTube.