Home News Caitlyn Jenner threatens to 'destroy' Kamala Harris in California gubernatorial fight Allies claim Harris 'staying in the fight'

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, has threatened to "destroy" Vice President Kamala Harris in a California gubernatorial race as members of Harris' inner circle reportedly have claimed that she intends to remain in politics following her electoral defeat.

"MAKE CA GREAT AGAIN," Jenner tweeted Monday in response to a post claiming he is thinking of taking another stab at becoming California's governor in 2026.

Jenner lost in California's gubernatorial recall election in 2021, though sources close to him have claimed he has not ruled out running again, according to Newsweek. Voters in the state will have to select a new governor in 2026 as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a term limit.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Jenner was adamant that if Harris were to run for governor in California, where she served as attorney general and U.S. senator, he would be victorious.

"If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her," Jenner tweeted Monday.

If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her. https://t.co/uvex57pMn1 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 25, 2024

Jenner's comments come as five people close to Harris said she is planning to keep her political options open and that she intends to keep "staying in the fight," according to Politico.

Some floated the possibility that Harris could run for governor in California and might even mull another presidential run in 2028.

One former campaign aide who spoke to the outlet said that the most reasonable option for Harris in the wake of her defeat is to "set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships."

"She proved a lot of skeptics wrong as a political athlete," one ally of Harris told the outlet. "And her standing with the public is as good as any Democrats with the name I.D. that she has."

Brian Brokaw, a former Harris aide, told Politico that Harris is not one to "make rash decisions."

"She takes, sometimes, a painfully long time to make decisions. So I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is," he said. "Could she run for governor? Yes. Do I think she wants to run for governor? Probably not. Could she win? Definitely. Would she like the job? I don’t know. Could she run for president again? Yes."

Brokaw went on to note that Harris would face a headwind of skepticism given the fact that she was effectively installed as the Democratic nominee this year despite failing in the 2019 Democratic primary.

"On the other hand, people can learn a lot from their previous adversity, too," he added.

Jenner, who identifies as a Republican, has been an outspoken supporter of President-elect Donald Trump and has also come out against trans-identified men playing in women's sports.

Jenner, who claims to be a Christian, torched the Biden administration for releasing an extensive statement commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility on the same day as Easter earlier this year.

"I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days — a self proclaimed devout Catholic — as Transgender Day of Visibility," Jenner tweeted on March 30. "The only thing you should be declaring on this day is 'HE is Risen'."

Before she died in 2023 at 96, Jenner's mother, Esther, expressed skepticism regarding Jenner's trans identity and noted that the Bible forbids cross-dressing, though she reportedly later accepted that her son identifies as a woman.