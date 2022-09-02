California lawmakers pass 'historic' bill package that 'erases the idea of an illegal abortion'

The California legislature passed over a dozen bills this week expanding and protecting abortion access and protecting abortion providers from criminal prosecution.

The passage of the bills backed by the California Legislative Women's Caucus is being dubbed "historic" by the national media as it furthers The Golden State's effort to become a "reproductive freedom" state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June allowing states to restrict abortion.

The bills have been sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, a strong supporter of abortion access.

While drawing praise from pro-choice advocacy groups, the legislation has drawn concern from abortion opponents who say it goes as far as to "erase" the notion of an illegal abortion.

Mary Rose Short, director of outreach for the pro-life advocacy group California Right to Life, told The Christian Post Friday that the organization has raised awareness about the bills through social media, emails and online articles. But she believes the California legislature is "too far gone at this point."

The following pages highlight what's in the abortion bills passed this week in California.