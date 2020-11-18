California pastor advances to the knockout round of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ California pastor advances to the knockout round of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

NBC’s “The Voice” is underway and season 19 features a pastor from California who has advanced to the knockout rounds.

Pastor Jim Ranger turned three chairs this season on the popular singing competition with his rendition of Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color."

The performer is a leader at New Life Church and told the judges he moved from Arkansas to Bakersfield after his father became a pastor of a church in the area.

Judge John Legend said he “felt the spirit” in Ranger’s performance.

The musician has documented his journey on Instagram as well. Ranger expressed his gratitude following winning the knock-out round on the platform.

"I can't express how humbled I am by the love and support that has been flooding in. I never feel like it's deserved but it's so much more than appreciated," he wrote.

"You have captured my heart and you will always be a part of #TheRangerFam. Grace Peace AndPuppies."

Although John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton all turned their chairs for Ranger, he ultimately chose Team Blake.

“What an intense, intense moment," Ranger said of the audition in an interview with local news outlet KGET. "The adrenaline alone — I’ve never felt adrenaline in my feet. It was like this rumbling of ‘ahhh,’ but then you have to stay in the moment and try to center yourself."

In the battle rounds of the competition last week, the minister beat out fellow contestant John Sullivan and is now on his way to the four-way knockouts.

“Now it’s like a snowball, it’s picking up steam now. I’m so excited for this knockout round,” Ranger explained.

The 38-year-old is going into the next phase of "The Voice" with the support of his family and Christian community.

“The support of fans, family and the community – it’s something you know you want and need, but when you actually experience the level I’m experiencing right now, it’s really overwhelming," Ranger added. "It’s hard to put into words, so much bigger than you think."

