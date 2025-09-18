Home News Candace Cameron Bure celebrates daughter Natasha’s wedding: 'May God bless all the days of your lives'

Christian actress and producer Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating a new chapter for her family following her daughter Natasha’s marriage to actor Bradley Steven Perry.

The couple wed on Sept. 14, with Bure sharing the news two days later in an Instagram post accompanied by family photos from the ceremony.

“We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!!” the 49-year-old “Full House” star wrote. “A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together.”

Bure, best known for her role on “Full House,” also played a symbolic role at the wedding, serving as her daughter’s “something blue,” donning a strapless blue gown.

"She means the absolute world to me, so having her honored in that way felt so right," Natasha told People of her mother, adding she feels “so lucky" because she "truly couldn’t dream of more amazing" parents than Candace and her husband, retired hockey player Valeri Bure, as they've been "such a constant source of love and support."

This marks the second wedding for Bure’s children in recent months. Her son, Lev, married Elliot Dunam in January, a moment the actress also commemorated online.

"I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full,” she wrote following her son’s wedding.

Bure added that she is "grateful for our generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages" as the family has a "legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way.

"And now, being the example for our children and their children to come. If this isn't a blessing, I don't know what is," the actress wrote. "What a celebration it was!! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago."

Bure and her husband also share a younger son, Maksim.

The actress previously told The Christian Post how, from the time her children were young, she made it a priority to instill in them biblical principles and model a life of service to the Lord.

"We're definitely in a time of a culture war, and I think the best thing that any of us can do as parents is to be consistent and that we actually walk our walk and we show it by example and not just talk the talk," she said.

"It's a lot easier said than done because those little eyes are always watching you. Mommy and daddy are the biggest examples in life, so they're always watching to see what you're going to do. If you, as a parent, can walk with consistency and back up your words with your actions, that speaks volumes, and your children will know that; it doesn't go unnoticed by them, ever. That consistency through life will play out, I truly believe that."

Bure said she also implemented Scripture into her family’s daily life, incorporating its teachings, such as the fruits of the Spirit, into everyday life.

"I trained my kids up with biblical values, and the Bible is where we started and what we continue to read today," she said. "Even when my kids were young, I had the fruit of the Spirit lettered on their walls to remind them of all of the fruit of the Spirit: joy, love, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, self-control. We talk about those things.

"The Bible tells us to 'train up a child in the way they should go and when they are old, they won't depart from it.' I believe in intentional parenting. We taught out of the Bible, and I'm grateful to see that I have adult children today who are all following that road and that path, loving the Lord."