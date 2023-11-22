Candace Cameron Bure shares secrets to parenting with biblical principles, launches book club

From the time her three children were young, “Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure made it a priority to instill in them biblical principles and model a life of service to the Lord — and it’s this guidance that has continued to guide them into adulthood.

“We're definitely in a time of a culture war, and I think the best thing that any of us can do as parents is to be consistent and that we actually walk our walk and we show it by example and not just talk the talk,” the 47-year-old actress, whose children are now adults, told The Christian Post.

“It’s a lot easier said than done because those little eyes are always watching you. Mommy and daddy are the biggest examples in life, so they're always watching to see what you're going to do. If you as a parent can walk with consistency and back up your words with your actions, that speaks volumes, and your children will know that; it doesn't go unnoticed by them, ever. That consistency through life will play out, I truly believe that.”

One way Bure instilled biblical principles in her children was with daily Scripture — and incorporating its teachings, such as the fruits of the Spirit, into everyday life.

“I trained my kids up with biblical values, and the Bible is where we started and what we continue to read today,” she said. “Even when my kids were young, I had the fruit of the Spirit lettered on their walls to remind them of all of the fruit of the Spirit: joy, love, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, self-control. We talk about those things. The Bible tells us to ‘train up a child in the way they should go and when they are old, they won't depart from it.’ I believe in intentional parenting. We taught out of the Bible, and I'm grateful to see that I have adult children today who are all following that road and that path, loving the Lord.”

It’s this passion for instilling biblical principles in the next generation that compelled Bure, a New York Times bestselling author, to launch The Generous Kids Book Club, a monthly subscription of children’s books and animated e-books that teach kids values, important lessons, gratitude, kindness, and generosity through stories featuring lovable animal characters.

The books, geared toward children ages 4 to 8, are all written by mothers, teachers, school counselors, and grandmothers under the pen name of “Betta Tugive.” The books are delivered each month, with family activities, discussion questions stickers, and more.

Bure underscored the value of trust in her book club initiative, emphasizing that it offers more than just reading material — it's about teaching values that matter, regardless of one's faith background.

“I hope my audience knows that they can trust what I get behind,” Bure told CP. “I've been a faithful follower of Jesus Christ since I was 12, and I don't just put my name behind anything or put my name on anything. [This book club] is something that I truly love and believe in and the good work that it does.

“These are values that matter. That's what we're teaching. And whether you're a person of faith or not, I think you're going to really appreciate these books. There isn’t Scripture in the books, but they're teaching all biblical principles, and that's what we love. Maybe you come from a different faith background, or maybe you just don't teach any kind of faith at home, but you want your kids to know good values. That's what these books are all about. But if you are a Christian and you know the Bible, you know exactly where the sources from.”

In addition to launching a book club, Bure is set to star in a new Christmas movie, "My Christmas Hero," streaming on Great American Pure Flix. The actress, who also serves as chief creative officer with Great American Media, described the project as a touching story that honors military heroes and aligns with her values of faith, family and country.

“I play an Army Reserve doctor, Nicole Ramsey, and she goes on a little journey to honor a fallen soldier with the help of some other military heroes to bring healing to her own family. So it's a touching story. There's of course a little bit of romance — we always have that in our Christmas movies — but the focus here is really to honor our military, those who have served and are currently serving, and that was really important to me,” she said.

The actress, who has starred in a slew of Christmas Hallmark movies throughout her career, shared how her family's Christmas traditions are constantly evolving, from caroling and family gatherings to potentially starting new ones, such as watching the sunrise. She expressed her love for the festive aspects of the season while maintaining a focus on its true meaning — reconciliation with God through Jesus.

“I feel like it gets easier and easier, at least as I get older,” she reflected. “I'm the first one who will tell you I love the commercialism of the holidays. I love the decorations. I love the Christmas smells and the music and the Christmas tree and the baking and the goodies — I absolutely love it. But the reason I love Christmas so much is because it's the easiest time to share the Gospel with people. That's what our season is all about. That our Savior came for all mankind to be reconciled to God. It's the season of the year that, truly, it's it's rare if someone gets offended when you do share the Gospel because that's why we're celebrating Christmas. I'm always reminded of that; it's always at the forefront of my mind.

“But knowing that true meaning and knowing that that's what the purpose of the season allows me to then celebrate the festivities of the season with a clear conscience,” she continued. “I love to be able to do both of those. It’s important for my family that we talk about the real reason for the season and reading the Bible throughout the year, not just on Christmas morning, but that's something that we focus on Christmas morning. Just be present and give gratitude and thankfulness towards God. And then we can enjoy family and friends and all the other wonderful traditions that come along with Christmas time.”

For those struggling during the holiday season, Bure offered words of encouragement, urging people to find joy in gratitude and simplicity and to remember that they're never alone, with a community just a message away.

“It’s been a very hard year, and so many of us have felt the effects of it in all different ways,” she said. “My encouragement is, be in a place of gratitude for what you do have, just to look around … and realize, ‘I have my child, I have my husband,’ or ‘I have my mom,’ those people in your life that are your constants, that are there for you. I think that that is a thing that can bring joy from the inner place of the heart. Remember gratitude.

Simplicity is the best; the holidays can be difficult also because of missing loved ones, and I think when we settle in a place to just remember the beauty that is right around us, surrounding us, in front of us. It can help through those times. You're not alone. There are many people who can feel that way during the holidays, but you're never alone. You are just an Instagram message away … there's so many virtual people that are available to bring smiles to faces.”

Learn more about The Generous Kids Book Clubhere. Receive $10 off your first order with code First10.