Candace Cameron Bure tells fans to rebuke evil spirits, command them out: 'Let the light come in'

Actress Candance Cameron Bure shared a message of encouragement this week for her social media followers dealing with negative emotions, depression or spiritual warfare, urging them to rebuke the "evil spirits."

"Sometimes we can get overwhelmed with feelings, feelings that might be loneliness, shame, regret, worry, anxiety, depression, darkness,” the “Fuller House” star shared in an Instagram video Sunday, where she was noticeably choked up.

She said she had to use her own words to affirm herself this week, adding she "knows someone needs to hear this this morning because I needed to hear it."

"You need to rebuke those spirits,” she declared. “You need to tell them to get out because they don't have a hold on you.”

“They don't have a hold on me because I belong to God the Father. So do you!” Bure continued. "He's with you at all times. He goes before you. He stands with you. He goes behind you. He covers you in protection.”

The outspoken Christian actress has not shied away from talking publicly about the battles with spiritual attacks that have come her family's way in the past. Bure told her over 5 million followers on Instagram to take authority over evil spirits.

"Tell any evil spirits to get out because they don't get to have a hold on you,” she stated.

“Open up the windows. Let the light come in. Put on your praise and worship music and fill your room with the Holy Spirit because God changes everything and He loves you. He's with you,” she concluded.

In the caption of her video, the mother of three said some days she needs to be reminded that the “negative thoughts that continually churn in my mind are voices from the enemy.”

"Whispers that say, you’re not good enough, you can’t handle this, you’ll never change, you’ll always fail," she wrote. "Whispers that cause fear, depression, loneliness, anxiety, shame, worthlessness … and the list goes on. It’s A LIE!!!"

“You are valuable because God says so. He made you in His image," she continued. "He loves and cares for you like no other! He goes before you, He stands with you and behind you. He covers you and protects you. Invite Him in. Call out His name. You are HIS. The Lord loves YOU!”

Bure was credited for leading her peer, actress Danica McKellar of "The Wonder Years" fame, to a faith in Christ. McKellar, along with thousands of others, commented on Bure’s post, saying: “So beautiful!!! Love this so much!”

FOX correspondent Shannon Bream added, “Always meeting the lies with the Truth. Great encouragement!”

Former “View” co-host Paula Farris shared, “This was a WORD, sister!”